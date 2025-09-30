Subscribe
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
75.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
3 min.Read

New Lexus LX 700h worth a look

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Lexus adds hybrid power to its flagship SUV

Roseville, Calif.- Lexus has the distinction of being the first luxury brand to manufacture a hybrid, introducing the RX 400h in 2004.

The company seemingly hasn’t slowed down ever since. Both Toyota and its luxury division are known for their hybrid production. So, it comes as no surprise that we see the new 2025 Lexus LX 700h emerge. It’s an offshoot of the LX 600, but is quicker, offers better off-roading capability, and is priced about $8,000 more for the standard model.

Performance

While many hybrids offer enviable fuel economy, that isn’t the case with this one. The LX 700h won’t have one taking fewer trips to gas up. It gets between 19-22 mpg, a low amount for even a large full-size SUV like this one. The 700h gets only one more mile on average than the LX 600 (17-21 mpg).

What Lexus enjoys bragging about is its huge SUV goes 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.4 seconds; and some testers even have the speed as low as 5.5 seconds. That’s some impressive quickness for a vehicle that weighs 5,945 pounds and has a towing capacity of 8,000 pounds.

The LX 700h engine is a powerful twin turbocharged 3.4-liter, V6 that’s paired with an electric motor to produce 457 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The motor provides an additional 48 horsepower and 104 torque to the output. In comparison, the LX 600 generates 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and can’t match its younger brother in a sprint.

interior view

Maximum off-road experience

Another enviable feature of the LX 700h is how it handles off-road. It has a has a 7.9-inch clearance and comes with an abundance of standard features, including four-wheel drive with low range, low-range crawl control, hill-descent control, an adaptive suspension with active height control, electronically locking center differential, and a camera that can display the underbelly.

And for the maximum off-road experience, the LX 700h Overtrail model adds more tools so it can take on even more challenging terrain.

We must also point out the 700h is not any more fun to drive than the LX 600, which don’t match up in overall driving acumen to big SUVs produced by its major rivals – BMW and Mercedes. However, the Lexus hybrid is no slouch when it comes to road manners. In comfort mode, the braking is smooth, steering is measured and one feels far more in control than many other large SUVs.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 LEXUS LX 700 HYBRID

  • Performance: electric motor, twin turbocharged 3.4-liter, V6, 457 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 19-22 mph
  • Price estimate: $115,400 to $141,400
  • Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; Roadside Assistance: 4 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features for the 700h include traffic jam assist, lane departure alert, steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, road sign recognition, proactive driving assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and automatic high-beams.

The interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch main display and a 7-inch lower touchscreen that controls the vehicle’s settings and climate. The cabin’s center console has a refrigerated box, an ideal spot to cool down a beverage.

Padded, soft surfaces are prevalent throughout the SUV, delivering comfort to many places. Seating configuration varies, depending on the preference – three rows, captain’s chairs or bench style. Passenger numbers can be four, five and seven.

The cargo area is a negative – it’s small at 7.2 cubic feet and only stretches to a maximum of 62.4 feet with the seats down. The hybrid does come with a 2,400-watt AC inverter, plus a three-prong power outlet in the cargo area.

If the sticker price isn’t a major concern, the new 2025 Lexus LX 700h has some strong qualities that make it a large SUV to consider.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Sacramento

Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Sacramento, Calif. - This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations
Roseville News

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Roseville, Calif. - Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.
Natural Wellness

Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today's children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate

Topics

Sacramento

Connecting our Communities Resource Expo in Sacramento

Sacramento, Calif. - This Thursday (October 2), SMUD will host its 3rd Annual Connecting our Communities Resource Expo inside the SMUD lobby. The event brings the programs and services offered by more than 30 community organizations
Roseville News

Roseville Library Hosts Major Fall Book Sale on October 25

Roseville, Calif. - Book lovers, mark your calendars! The Downtown Roseville Library will host its next BIG book sale on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 225 Taylor Street.
Natural Wellness

Raising Healthier, Happier Kids in a Modern World

Sacramento, Calif.- Despite all our material abundance and technological progress-or maybe even because of it-statistics show that today's children are part of one of the unhealthiest generations in history.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.50/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento.
Auburn

Coastal & Culinary Delights: SCP Mendocino Coast Lodge & Terra Mar Kitchen

Albion, Calif. — Mornings on California’s Mendocino coast begin with the rhythmic crash of waves and a veil of cool fog drifting effortlessly along the bluffs. As the sun breaks through, golden rays illuminate
Roseville News

Draining Your Pool Properly

For those who plan to drain or remove water from your swimming pool or spa, Sacramento County Water Resources wants to provide tips on how to properly dispose of the water through GREEN practices. We recommend disposing the water
Folsom

Folsom City Council Approves $3M Cost-Cutting Plan Amid Budget Shortfall

Folsom, Calif. - At its September 23 meeting, the Folsom City Council unanimously approved the first phase of cost-saving measures to address the city's $3 million General Fund shortfall for Fiscal Year 2025-26.
California News Updates

Placer County unemployment and inflation continue upward trend

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment rate continues to tick up slightly in the latest report from the California Economic Development Department, bringing the total to 4.7%.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!