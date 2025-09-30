New Lexus LX 700h worth a look

Lexus adds hybrid power to its flagship SUV

Roseville, Calif.- Lexus has the distinction of being the first luxury brand to manufacture a hybrid, introducing the RX 400h in 2004.

The company seemingly hasn’t slowed down ever since. Both Toyota and its luxury division are known for their hybrid production. So, it comes as no surprise that we see the new 2025 Lexus LX 700h emerge. It’s an offshoot of the LX 600, but is quicker, offers better off-roading capability, and is priced about $8,000 more for the standard model.

Performance

While many hybrids offer enviable fuel economy, that isn’t the case with this one. The LX 700h won’t have one taking fewer trips to gas up. It gets between 19-22 mpg, a low amount for even a large full-size SUV like this one. The 700h gets only one more mile on average than the LX 600 (17-21 mpg).

What Lexus enjoys bragging about is its huge SUV goes 0-60 mph in an estimated 6.4 seconds; and some testers even have the speed as low as 5.5 seconds. That’s some impressive quickness for a vehicle that weighs 5,945 pounds and has a towing capacity of 8,000 pounds.

The LX 700h engine is a powerful twin turbocharged 3.4-liter, V6 that’s paired with an electric motor to produce 457 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque. The motor provides an additional 48 horsepower and 104 torque to the output. In comparison, the LX 600 generates 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque and can’t match its younger brother in a sprint.

Maximum off-road experience

Another enviable feature of the LX 700h is how it handles off-road. It has a has a 7.9-inch clearance and comes with an abundance of standard features, including four-wheel drive with low range, low-range crawl control, hill-descent control, an adaptive suspension with active height control, electronically locking center differential, and a camera that can display the underbelly.

And for the maximum off-road experience, the LX 700h Overtrail model adds more tools so it can take on even more challenging terrain.

We must also point out the 700h is not any more fun to drive than the LX 600, which don’t match up in overall driving acumen to big SUVs produced by its major rivals – BMW and Mercedes. However, the Lexus hybrid is no slouch when it comes to road manners. In comfort mode, the braking is smooth, steering is measured and one feels far more in control than many other large SUVs.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 LEXUS LX 700 HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, twin turbocharged 3.4-liter, V6, 457 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-22 mph

Price estimate: $115,400 to $141,400

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 6 years/70,000 miles; Roadside Assistance: 4 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features for the 700h include traffic jam assist, lane departure alert, steering assist, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane tracing assist, road sign recognition, proactive driving assist, dynamic radar cruise control, and automatic high-beams.

The interior is equipped with a 12.3-inch main display and a 7-inch lower touchscreen that controls the vehicle’s settings and climate. The cabin’s center console has a refrigerated box, an ideal spot to cool down a beverage.

Padded, soft surfaces are prevalent throughout the SUV, delivering comfort to many places. Seating configuration varies, depending on the preference – three rows, captain’s chairs or bench style. Passenger numbers can be four, five and seven.

The cargo area is a negative – it’s small at 7.2 cubic feet and only stretches to a maximum of 62.4 feet with the seats down. The hybrid does come with a 2,400-watt AC inverter, plus a three-prong power outlet in the cargo area.

If the sticker price isn’t a major concern, the new 2025 Lexus LX 700h has some strong qualities that make it a large SUV to consider.

