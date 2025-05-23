Subscribe
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Staff
By Staff

Tickets On Sale Now!

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year’s Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance to show off those mad chillin’ and grillin’ BBQ skills!

Are you the king or queen of the grill? Do you serve up top-notch, mouth watering BBQ ribs? Do you enjoy a little fun-filled competition? On June 29, BBQ enthusiasts will compete in Roseville at the beautifully renovated fairgrounds to see who serves up the best ribs in Placer County.

Put your recipe to the test and you just might take home the crown. Check out the competitor faq below for important details.

ORDER TICKETS ONLINE!

Last call to register!

To register, email [email protected] or call 916-701-8181 today!

Competitor FAQ

faqDownload

2025 Placer County Fair

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 26, and continues through Sunday, June 29.

TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

