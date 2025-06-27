Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
Roseville News
Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Staff
By Staff

Tickets On Sale Now!

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year’s Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance to show off those mad chillin’ and grillin’ BBQ skills!

Are you the king or queen of the grill? Do you serve up top-notch, mouth watering BBQ ribs? Do you enjoy a little fun-filled competition? On June 29, BBQ enthusiasts will compete in Roseville at the beautifully renovated fairgrounds to see who serves up the best ribs in Placer County.

Placer County Fair

Put your recipe to the test and you just might take home the crown. Check out the competitor faq below for important details.

Last call to register!

To register, email [email protected] or call 916-701-8181 today!

Competitor FAQ

faqDownload

2025 Placer County Fair

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 26, and continues through Sunday, June 29.

Placer County Fair
Trending

Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.

Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.

