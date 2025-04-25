Placer SPCA: No-appointment adoption event in Roseville this Saturday

Warning: May Cause Excessive Cuddles and Tail Wags

Roseville, Calif. – We’ve got big ones, we’ve got small ones. We’ve got young ones, we’ve got mature ones. We’ve got hairy ones, we’ve got ones who might wish they had a little more hair. We’ve got ones that want to be in your lap and ones that want to be your running partner.

You name it – we’ve got it! And this Saturday, April 26th is your chance to get one, too!

In Roseville

Placer SPCA invites the community to a special no-appointment-needed adoption event on Saturday, April 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center in Roseville.

One-Day Only!

This one-day-only event makes it easier than ever to find your new best friend. Whether you’ve been following a specific pet’s journey or are just beginning your search for a furry companion, this event offers a welcoming and accessible way to adopt.

Adoptions will be first come, first served, and to help even more animals find homes, many select pets will have reduced adoption fees of just $25. No appointment is necessary-just stop by during event hours to meet a variety of adoptable dogs, cats, and critters.

All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated prior to adoption.

To learn more about adoptable pets, visit placerspca.org/adopt-home.

Follow Placer SPCA on social media for updates and sneak peeks of adoptable pets leading up to the event.

