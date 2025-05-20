Placer SPCA Woof, Wine & Dine in Downtown Roseville May 29th

Vernon Street Town Square

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA is pleased to present Woof, Wine & Dine on Thursday, May 29th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Vernon Street Town Square in Roseville, CA.

Exclusively for adults 21+, guests of Woof, Wine & Dine may stroll alongside their well-behaved canine companions (on leashes) as they enjoy samples from local restaurants, wineries, and breweries.

With a single ticket covering all food and drink offerings, guests can sip, savor, and socialize in a lively atmosphere. Special activities, pet vendors and entertainment will round out this highly anticipated event.

WHEN: May 29, 2024 | 6:30pm – 8:30pm

WHERE: Vernon Street Town Square | 311 Vernon Street in Roseville

COST: Tickets purchased in advance are $40 each ($50 VIP) and include all food and beverage tastings. GA Tickets will be sold for $50 at the door. (All proceeds benefit Placer SPCA.)

Guests must be 21 or older to attend, including designated drivers. Dogs must remain on leash at all times, and water and treats will be available.

