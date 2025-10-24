Subscribe
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Soccer Tournament
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Placer United Girls Cup Returns to Roseville and Local Area

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer Valley Tourism

2,500 players and $1 million boost to local economy

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer United Girls Cup returns to Placer Valley this weekend, bringing together more than 90 teams and 2,500 players for three days of competitive youth soccer.

The event kicks off Friday afternoon, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 26, with games at the Cherry Island Soccer Complex in Elverta; Cirby Elementary School and Glen Willow Park in Roseville; Franklin Elementary School in Loomis; and local teams will play Friday afternoon at Margaret Azevedo Park in Rocklin.

Premier Youth Soccer on Display

Sponsored by Adidas, the Girls Cup features players ages 10 to 18 from across California, Nevada, and Colorado. Matches begin at 7:40 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, with championship games Sunday afternoon. Admission is free; parking at Cherry Island is $10 per day.

“The Girls Cup has become one of the top youth soccer events in Northern California,” said Ron Benjamin, Director of Girls Coaching for Placer United Soccer Club. “It’s a weekend of great competition, sportsmanship, and community.”

Economic and Community Boost

The tournament is expected to generate around $1 million in local economic impact, filling hotels and restaurants throughout the region. “It’s a major event for Placer Valley and a big benefit for local businesses,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism.

Looking Ahead: A New Home

Next year, the Girls Cup will move to the new Placer Valley Soccer Complex in west Roseville – a 10-field, all-turf facility with LED lighting and nearly 1,000 parking spaces.

“The new complex is a game changer,” said Jeanne Mabry, Marketing and Events Director for Placer United. “It will help us grow the tournament and attract even more teams.”

For coaches like Erin Sharpe of Pleasanton Rage, the weekend is about more than trophies. “The competition is great,” she said, “but the friendships and memories are what last.”

