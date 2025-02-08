Subscribe
Thursday, August 21, 2025
96.9 F
Roseville
Trail crossing in Roseville
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Pleasant Grove Creek Trail closure for critical repairs

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Roseville, Calif. – The trail crossing over Pleasant Grove Creek is closed for critical repairs between Old Coach Drive/Phillips Park and the Orchard View Road trailhead parking lot.

For your safety, do not enter the closed area. Please use an alternate route.

More information about the duration of the closure will be shared once it’s available.

map of trail closure

Seasonal closures:

Trails, particularly in low-lying areas, are subject to flooding and temporary closures due to storms. Never enter an area that’s under water.

Trail closure schedules are subject to change due to weather, maintenance, construction, and other unforeseen conditions. There may be additional temporary closures that are unexpected and not listed here.

Auburn

Recovery Happens Sept. 6 in Auburn: Free community event

Auburn, Calif. - As Placer County and its partners continue working to address opioid and mental health crises locally, the county's annual Recovery Happens event will once again honor the strength and resilience of community members who have found their way
Car Reviews

Lexus TX 350 has a strong in-house rival

Roseville, Calif. -Introduced a year ago, the 2025 Lexus TX 350 delivers luxury, technology and practicality, making it a solid choice among the class of three-row midsize SUVs.
Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.

