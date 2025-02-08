Roseville Pleasant Grove Creek Trail closure for critical repairs

Popular trail connects parks and neighborhoods

Roseville, Calif. – The trail crossing over Pleasant Grove Creek is closed for critical repairs between Old Coach Drive/Phillips Park and the Orchard View Road trailhead parking lot.

For your safety, do not enter the closed area. Please use an alternate route.

More information about the duration of the closure will be shared once it’s available.

Seasonal closures:

Trails, particularly in low-lying areas, are subject to flooding and temporary closures due to storms. Never enter an area that’s under water.

Trail closure schedules are subject to change due to weather, maintenance, construction, and other unforeseen conditions. There may be additional temporary closures that are unexpected and not listed here.

