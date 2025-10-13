PRIDE Industries Hosts 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair in Sacramento

Job Fair Promotes Inclusive Hiring

Roseville, Calif. – PRIDE Industries, based in Roseville, Calif., will host its 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on October 14, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

This annual event offers a welcoming space for individuals with disabilities to explore career opportunities and connect with employers who value inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. PRIDE Industries shares what participants can look forward to at this year’s fair.

What to Expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

An Accessible Environment

Every aspect of the event—from the venue layout to communication materials—is designed to be fully accessible. Booths, pathways, and resources ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

Inclusive and Informed Employers

Participating employers are dedicated to building diverse teams and understand the importance and benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

Comprehensive Accommodations

To support a positive experience for everyone, accommodations include sign language interpreters, braille materials, designated quiet areas, and wheelchair- and service animal–friendly spaces.

These accessibility features have been thoughtfully designed in collaboration with PRIDE Industries employees and community partners to create a safe, comfortable, and empowering environment for all participants.

Just some of the employers who will be interviewing

Audacy

CalFire

CALHR

California Department of Public Health

California Department of Technology

Covered California

Crown Equipment

Five Star Bank

Golden 1 Credit Union

Holman

Kaiser Permanente

Los Rios Community College District

Robert Bosch

Sacramento County

Sacramento Regional Transit

SAFE Credit Union

Siemens

Sierra Health Foundation

State Compensation Insurance Fund

Sutter Health

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Wells Fargo

…and many more!

