Monday, October 13, 2025
Sacramento aerial view
DisabilitiesRoseville NewsSacramento
1 min.Read

PRIDE Industries Hosts 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair in Sacramento

Staff
By Staff
SourcePRIDE Industries

Job Fair Promotes Inclusive Hiring

Roseville, Calif. – PRIDE Industries, based in Roseville, Calif., will host its 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on October 14, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.

This annual event offers a welcoming space for individuals with disabilities to explore career opportunities and connect with employers who value inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. PRIDE Industries shares what participants can look forward to at this year’s fair.

What to Expect at the I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair

An Accessible Environment
Every aspect of the event—from the venue layout to communication materials—is designed to be fully accessible. Booths, pathways, and resources ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

Inclusive and Informed Employers
Participating employers are dedicated to building diverse teams and understand the importance and benefits of hiring people with disabilities.

Comprehensive Accommodations
To support a positive experience for everyone, accommodations include sign language interpreters, braille materials, designated quiet areas, and wheelchair- and service animal–friendly spaces.

These accessibility features have been thoughtfully designed in collaboration with PRIDE Industries employees and community partners to create a safe, comfortable, and empowering environment for all participants.

Map & Directions

Just some of the employers who will be interviewing

  • Audacy
  • CalFire
  • CALHR
  • California Department of Public Health
  • California Department of Technology
  • Covered California
  • Crown Equipment
  • Five Star Bank
  • Golden 1 Credit Union
  • Holman
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Los Rios Community College District
  • Robert Bosch
  • Sacramento County
  • Sacramento Regional Transit
  • SAFE Credit Union
  • Siemens
  • Sierra Health Foundation
  • State Compensation Insurance Fund
  • Sutter Health
  • Thunder Valley Casino Resort
  • Wells Fargo
    …and many more!

