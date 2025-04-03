▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Inflation and expenses cited

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.

These changes reflect rising costs driven by inflation, as well as critical material expenses, labor, insurance, and essential infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring service reliability and safety. While these rates help us maintain a high standard of service delivery to our customers, we acknowledge that any increase can affect household budgets.

“Our goal is always to provide reliable, high-quality utility services while managing costs effectively,” said Sean Bigley, Director of Environmental Utilities. “These adjustments are necessary to keep our systems running safely and efficiently, reflecting the true costs of service.”

Impacts

If approved by City Council in May, typical residential customers will see the following monthly bill impacts:

Water: Increase of $1.93 starting July 2025 and an additional $2.25 starting July 2026.

Wastewater: Increase of $1.68 starting July 2025 and an additional $2.21 starting July 2026.

Waste services: Increase of $1.08 starting July 2025 and an additional $1.11 starting July 2026.

$10.26 monthly increase

The total monthly increase for an average customer is approximately $4.69 in Fiscal Year 2026 and $5.57 in Fiscal Year 2027. Even with these adjustments, Roseville’s rates remain competitive compared to regional averages, ensuring continued affordability for our customers.

Roseville continues to manage rates responsibly, securing $37.8 million in grants and saving $2 million operationally to keep costs as low as possible. Regular reviews, conducted every two years, help maintain affordable and predictable rates, directly benefiting customers.

Residents are invited to learn more and ask questions at upcoming public listening sessions:

In-person: April 15, 2025, at Martha Riley Library, 6 p.m.

Virtual: April 24, 2025, at 6 p.m. (visit Roseville.ca.us/eurates to get login details)

Customers will receive Proposition 218 notices in early April, outlining proposed rate adjustments and opportunities for public participation.

Following community listening sessions, Environmental Utilities staff will present the rate proposal to the Public Utilities Commission in April.

Community members are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing at the City Council meeting on May 21, 2025 at 6 p.m., when the proposal will be formally considered, with adoption planned for July 1.

