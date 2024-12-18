Subscribe
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Sean Bigley Roseville Environmental Utilities Director
Roseville News
3 min.Read

Sean Bigley named Roseville Environmental Utilities Director

Staff
By Staff
City of Roseville

Rocklin resident hailed as visionary leader with decades of expertise

Roseville, Calif.- After a comprehensive statewide search, Roseville has selected its next leader for Environmental Utilities-an essential service that delivers water, wastewater, and solid waste management to a growing community.

City Manager Dominick Casey has named Sean Bigley the new director, succeeding longtime director Richard Plecker, who will retire at the end of the year. With nearly two decades of experience and a deep commitment to Roseville’s future, Bigley is prepared to guide the city’s utilities into an innovative and sustainable next chapter.

Pivotal and enduring role

Bigley’s tenure with the city spans almost 20 years. Most recently, he served as Assistant EU Director, managing critical aspects of Roseville’s water and wastewater services. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping utility operations, ensuring reliable services for residents and businesses, and advancing innovative water resource planning. With 11 years of experience working with state and federal agencies, Bigley brings a strategic approach to utility planning that will build on Roseville’s tradition of delivering innovative, valuable, and reliable utility services.

“Sean stood out for his extensive knowledge regarding water policy and operations, his support of our people-first culture, and years of demonstrated leadership within Environmental Utilities.”

Dominick Casey, Roseville City Manager

Bigley’s career includes big wins that show his forward-thinking approach to sustainability and keeping Roseville resilient:

Negotiated a permanent federal water contract

Secured an indefinite-term agreement with the federal government, ensuring access to surface water from Folsom Lake. This replaced interim contracts with the Bureau of Reclamation, guaranteeing Roseville’s reliable long-term water supply.

Expanded Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) wells

Secured $8 million in state funding to support Roseville’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery program, a 20-plus year effort to enhance water resiliency by banking surface water for future use. The funding will help offset costs for two new wells currently underway, boosting groundwater storage, strengthening regional water management, and providing environmental benefits for the Lower American River.

Strengthened water partnerships

Played a key role in amending a long-term water contract with Placer County Water Agency, improving water delivery between agencies. The revised agreement boosts efficiency and enhances Roseville’s resilience, especially during dry years.

Recognized as a regional leader

Honored as the 2023 Water Statesperson of the Year by the Sacramento Regional Water Authority for his contributions to the region’s water security.

“Providing reliable water, wastewater, and waste management services is key to making Roseville a thriving community. This happens because of the hard work, skill, and dedication of Environmental Utilities staff-24 hours a day, seven days a week-and the support of city leadership. I am honored to lead the Environmental Utilities team, which is committed to delivering excellent service. I remain resolute in our mission to ensure Roseville’s community and economy remain prosperous into the future,” Bigley said.

Team of 285

As director, Bigley will lead a team of 285 dedicated professionals who keep Roseville’s essential services running for a thriving community of 150,000 people and over 50,000 utility connections. His responsibilities span everything from managing two regional wastewater treatment plants and a 100 million gallons per day water treatment facility to advancing the city’s growing recycled water and groundwater programs. He’ll also oversee solid waste services (including refuse and recycling) that handle an impressive 140,000 tons of material yearly.

Bigley holds a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Sonoma, where he also earned bachelor’s degrees in political science and history. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, gardening, and working toward fluency in Spanish. Sean and his wife have raised their family in Rocklin, where they continue to reside.

Local Business and Community

Smashburger in Roseville

Get deliciously crafted burgers, milkshakes, & more. Available for delivery, dine-in, and carryout.
Local Business and Community

Forgen in Rocklin

Forgen, Ecosystem Restoration Contractors office in Rocklin. We’re leading the way in geotechnical and specialty civil construction across North America. Experts in slurry wall construction.
Local Business and Community

Porottas South Indian Cuisine in Roseville

Family owned restaurant chain with a goal to provide authentic and delicious south Indian food at an affordable price
Car Reviews

New Subaru WRX includes a sporty version

Roseville, Calif.- Nicknamed the "pocket rocket" when first introduced in 1992, the Subaru WRX has not lived up to that reputation over the years, although it's still regarded as a spirited small sedan.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Where the ocean meets intention: Inside Mendocino’s Stanford Inn

Mendocino, Calif. - Tucked along the scenic and rugged Northern California coast, the Stanford Inn by the Sea in Mendocino is more than just an inn-it’s a soulful retreat where nature, nourishment, and tranquility converge. A quiet and remarkable place designed of travelers of intention.

Disabilities

Instant voice from thought: AI and brain implants enable real-time speech

Sacramento, Calif. - Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have developed an investigational brain-computer interface that holds promise for restoring the ability to hold real-time conversations to people who have lost the ability to speak due to neurological conditions.
Roseville News

Sunday schedule at the Placer County Fair

Roseville, Calif. - Take advantage of all the fun happening during the final day of the Placer County Fair today! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers. Bring your smiles, bring your friends for one more adventure at the 2025 Placer County Fair.
Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.

