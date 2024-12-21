Subscribe
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Roseville Environmental Utilities Director Richard Plecker to retire at year’s end

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Honoring more than a decade of leadership

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities and the entire City of Roseville are celebrating Richard Plecker’s many achievements as he retires at the end of 2024. Over his decade-long tenure, Plecker has led with vision and purpose, championing the sustainable management of natural resources, and ensuring Roseville’s future is resilient, responsible, and innovative.

“I want people to remember that utilities are more than pipes and pumps; they’re a vital part of Roseville’s future,” Plecker said.

Long-time Roseville resident

A long-time Roseville resident, Plecker worked as a consultant for the city for many years before joining the city as the Environmental Utilities Director. One of his early projects as a consultant was the construction of Roseville’s first Aquifer Storage and Recovery Well before such wells were mainstream. That blend of technology and forward-thinking would help guide the department’s direction under Plecker for years.

“We’ve built a team where anyone can chime in, problem-solve, and grow. You hire good people, trust them, and watch the magic happen.”

David Plecker

Plecker has dedicated himself to building a utility organization focused on resilience and service reliability. One example is his leadership in securing a long-term water contract with the Bureau of Reclamation, ensuring a dependable water supply for Roseville’s residents and businesses for generations to come.

“Rich has been instrumental in establishing long-term planning strategies and brokering partnerships with regional water suppliers,” said Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey. “These efforts have created a collaborative approach that enhances the reliability and sustainability of Roseville’s water resources.”

Lasting impact

Richard Plecker of Roseville, Calif.

Plecker has led Environmental Utilities with a clear vision. He championed the exploration of a city-owned waste processing facility, recognizing the need to diversify how we handle waste and recycling as regulations continue to change.

His leadership has advanced the City’s environmental goals and inspired colleagues and the community to focus on resource recovery, build redundancy for reliable service, and keep local control over our community-owned utility services.

Plecker will also leave a lasting impact on his department’s culture. Upon joining the City, he brought a fresh perspective on workplace culture, transforming the Environmental Utilities into a place where openness is valued, and collaboration and knowledge-sharing thrive.

Plecker had some advice to guide his team forward as he retires. He urged the department to stay focused on excellence and not fear trying new things. Above all else, he encouraged them to remember that Environmental Utilities works together to better the City of Roseville.

