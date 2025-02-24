Roseville BikeFest at Vernon Street Town Square this April

Prizes for kids and a chance to win a bike!

Roseville, Calif.- BikeFest arrives in Roseville this year on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Downtown Roseville, the City of Roseville and local sponsors will take part in the 32nd annual BikeFest from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Vernon Street Town Square.

Check out Roseville Today’s original Biking Roseville section to help you find and navigate Roseville’s best biking opportunities throughout the year.

DID YOU KNOW?

Roseville has over 100 miles (and growing!) of trails . This cyclist friendly city is renowned for its well maintained and extensive network of paved, shared-use bike paths that interconnect neighborhoods and community parks.

BikeFest

April 26, 2025 in Roseville

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Vernon Street Town Square

PLATINUM SPONSOR: Kiwanis Club of Roseville