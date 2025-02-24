Subscribe
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville BikeFest at Vernon Street Town Square this April

Staff
By Staff

Prizes for kids and a chance to win a bike!

Roseville, Calif.- BikeFest arrives in Roseville this year on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Downtown Roseville, the City of Roseville and local sponsors will take part in the 32nd annual BikeFest from 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Vernon Street Town Square.

Check out Roseville Today’s original Biking Roseville section to help you find and navigate Roseville’s best biking opportunities throughout the year.

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

DID YOU KNOW?

Roseville has over 100 miles (and growing!) of trails . This cyclist friendly city is renowned for its well maintained and extensive network of paved, shared-use bike paths that interconnect neighborhoods and community parks.

BikeFest

April 26, 2025 in Roseville
9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Vernon Street Town Square
PLATINUM SPONSOR: Kiwanis Club of Roseville

Biking Roseville

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
Natural Wellness

What your poop says about your health

Sacramento, Calif.- Let's talk about poop. Everyone's favorite topic of conversation. When you think about it, poop is like your fortune (which makes you the fortune cookie).
Local Business and Community

Body Heat Hot Pilates and Yoga in Rocklin

Bump up your fitness regimen with our signature classes of Hot Pilates, Yoga, Bootcamp, Cycling, and Barre in Rocklin, CA. Get fit today!
Local Business and Community

Backyard Unlimited in Rocklin

Our Rocklin backyard showroom features a collection of sheds and landscape structures. Stop by and start dreaming!
Local Business and Community

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin, Calif. Located on Lonetree Blvd.
Car Reviews

Ford Maverick makes a small truck – and it’s a good one

Roseville, Calif. - It's difficult being in the overwhelming shadow of a celebrated group of trucks. But that's the task facing the Ford Maverick, which was first introduced in June 2021.

California News Updates

June 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer weather has returned following solid winter and spring precipitation and the outlook at California's major reservoirs is positive. Below is a quick look
California News Updates

Where does Placer County rank? California Unemployment Rate by County 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment has dropped in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Auburn

Free history all summer! Placer County Museums Heritage Trail tour dates

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, celebrating its 16th anniversary this year.

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

