Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Roseville and Lincoln Soroptimists
LincolnRoseville News
2 min.Read

Roseville & Lincoln Soroptimist Clubs honor women of resilience

Staff
By Staff
SourceLincoln Soroptimist

Live Your Dreams Award Banquet held in Roseville


Roseville, Calif. – The Live Your Dreams Award Banquet was recently held at the WoodCreek Golf Club bringing together the Roseville and Lincoln Soroptimist Clubs and community members to celebrate and honor individuals who have demonstrated resilience, determination, and success in the face of adversity.

The evening featured inspiring stories of achievement and a heartfelt acknowledgment of those who continue to pursue their dreams despite significant challenges.

Roseville and Lincoln Soroptimists

During the event, three key awards were presented: the Live Your Dreams Award, the Ruby Award, and the Violet Richardson Award to four amazing women:

  1. Live Your Dreams Award: This award was presented to women who have overcome major life obstacles, such as financial hardship, domestic violence, or other significant challenges, and have made remarkable progress in their education or career. The recipients of this award received financial assistance to further their education and career aspirations, helping them continue their journey of self-empowerment. The two winners of the Live Your Dreams Award were Cynthia Sphon and Christina Tence.
  2. Ruby Award: The Ruby Award recognizes women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and service to their communities. The recipient of this prestigious award has gone above and beyond in making a meaningful impact, whether through mentorship, community involvement, or other contributions that have significantly benefited those around her. The Ruby Award honors women whose efforts help build stronger, more supportive communities. The winner of the Ruby Award was Emily Barney, Career & Guidance Counselor for Phoenix High School.
  3. Violet Richardson Award: This award specifically recognizes young women between the ages of 14 and 17 who have shown outstanding leadership in their communities through volunteer work. The recipient of the Violet Richardson Award is celebrated for her contributions to social justice, education, and civic engagement. This award empowers young women to continue their service and leadership while inspiring others to take action in their communities. The winner of the Violet Richardson Award was Paige Couvette from Lincoln High School

Additionally, the event was graced by four dignitaries and honored guests:
· Kathy Dunbar, Governor Elect for the Sierra Nevada Region of Soroptimist International of the Americas
· Rae DeGabriele, District 4 Director for the Sierra Nevada Region
· Jack Thompson, District Representative for California District 3 from the office of US Representative, Kevin Kiley.
· Christina Faria, Chief of Staff representing Shanti Landon, Placer County Board of Supervisors
Jack Thompson and Christina Faria presented individual recognition to each of the winners and certificates of recognition for 20 years of service to founding members of Soroptimist International of Lincoln: Jerri Curradi and Jean Lund-Morrisseau.

Roseville and Lincoln Soroptimists

The banquet was not only a celebration of individual achievements but also a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting and uplifting one another, especially those who face the greatest challenges. The event truly reflected the strength, resilience, and commitment of the honorees and the wider community.

