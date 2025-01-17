Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Roseville PD: Lookout for IRS and Tax Scams

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville Police Dept. / IRS

Roseville, Calif. – The new year is well under way and many of us have begun our annual tax preparation. This is also the time when fraud, scams, and identity theft is rampant.

There are several scams to be leery of:

Canceled social security number

Robocalls claiming that law enforcement is going to suspend or cancel the recipient’s social security number (SSN). No law enforcement agency will use a robocall or auto dialer to discuss your SSN and SSNs are never canceled.

IRS impersonation email

Emails claiming to be from the IRS and directing you to sites to file your taxes or provide information about your refund. The site is often where thieves can obtain your personal information and commit identity theft. The IRS does not send unsolicited email communications or engage through text messaging or social media.

Bureau of Tax Enforcement

Since many of us are aware that the IRS does not ask for money over the phone or by email, scammers are resorting to sending unsolicited letters in the mail. The letter may appear official and claim to be from or associated with the IRS, but always make sure there is an official IRS seal and a letter or notice number. Additionally, you can confirm the validity of the letter by verifying the return address or by contacting the IRS directly to check the status of whatever the letter is claiming.

Ghost Tax Preparers

Individuals that pose as skilled financial advisors or certified public accountants (CPA). However, after completing the return, they often do not sign the return making it appear as though you did the work – removing responsibility or liability from themselves. They might even claim deductions or credits you did not qualify for and if the return is audited, you will be responsible for any errors on the return. Protect yourself by ensuring your tax preparer or CPA has a current and valid Preparer Tax Identification Number (PTIN). A PTIN is issued by the IRS and updated every year.

Scammers and identity thieves are diligently working to gain access to your private information, but these are some steps you can take to protect your identity.

If at any time, you believe your identity has been compromised or stolen, please file a crime report on the Roseville Police Department website: https://www.roseville.ca.us/police. If there is an issue with your tax return or related issue, you may also contact the IRS directly and the state tax agency, Franchise Tax Board.

Common Tax Scams according to the IRS

Be aware of the signs of tax scams.

  • Charity impersonators
  • Credits and refunds misinformation
  • Disaster fraud
  • Dishonest tax preparers
  • Email and text message impersonators
  • Seniors targeted
  • Social media bad tax advice and scams
  • Tax debt settlement or relief services
  • Unclaimed tax refund
  • Unemployment claims identity theft
  • Unexpected tax bill
  • W-2 Form fraud

Learn more about these types of scams at the IRS.

Legitimate or a Fraud? Verifying the legal status of a tax preparer

Roseville News

Sutter Roseville receives accreditation for Neurology Residency Program

Roseville, Calif. - Sutter Health recently received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for a new neurology residency program to be based at its teaching hospital in Placer County.
Roseville News

Open house at Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association

Roseville, Calif. - In celebration of driving the "Golden Spike" on the club’s HO layout, The Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association (RRMRA) will be hosting an Open House
Local Business and Community

Nick the Greek Fountains at Roseville

Nick the Greek restaurant at Fountains at Roseville.

