Saturday, August 16, 2025
64.8 F
Roseville
Roseville Polish Festival
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Staff
By Staff

Authentic Polish food & fun at 2025 celebration from 12:00 to 5:00 pm

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

It’s been far too long since everyone danced the polka, ate a pierogi, and had their pictures taken with a Polish Princess!

The Polish Festival is back!

Join the Polish American Club of Sacramento, Inc. at the Annual Polish Festival. Come celebrate and learn about the Polish culture through traditional food, drink, and song at this family friendly event.

“The best part of the Festival is the food and entertainment.”

Bodgan Komorniczak, Co-chair for the Polish Festival

Polish delicacies

Come fill up on home-made Polish delicacies— pierogi (potato-cheese filled, meat filled or mushroom and sauerkraut filled dumplings), golabki (cabbage rolls) and Kielbasa (Polish sausage)! Besides all the wonderful food and entertainment there will be several vendors on-hand selling Baltic Amber, handmade crafts, Polish souvenirs and Polish sausages. Don’t forget to visit the Polish marketplace!

“The best part of the Festival is the food and entertainment. There are no Polish Restaurants in the greater Sacramento area, so the Polish Festival is the only time when people can enjoy authentic Polish food while listening to traditional Polish music, performed by professional musicians.” – Bodgan Komorniczak, Co-chair for the Polish Festival

Polish Festival Highlights

FREE Admission!
FREE Parking!
Wheelchair Accessible!

Delicious Polish Food:

Babcia’s Polish Dinner – Pierogi, Golabki & Kielbasa
Potato Pancakes
Zywiec Beer
Bigos
Ice Cream
Pierogi

Dancing – Polka the day away in our air conditioned Ballroom

Polish American Club

Sponsored by the Polish American Club of Greater Sacramento, the festival will be held at the Polish American Clubhouse and grounds, located at 327 Main Street in Roseville from noon to 5:00 pm.

For more information, go to sacpolishclub.com or call (916) 782-7171.

Map & Directions

Destination Windsor!

Mendocino 2025

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Fleming's in Roseville

Trending

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.

Car Reviews

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a very fine compact luxury SUV that - even with rising car prices - can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It's practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can't match for the price.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices remain relatively unchanged during most of summer as crude oil prices currently sit around $66 per barrel as of Aug 11, 2025.

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

