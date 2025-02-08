Roseville Today Super Bowl party picks for Eagles and Chiefs game

Favorite local picks for the big game festivities

Roseville, Calif.- This Sunday at the Superdome in New Orleans, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. It’s sure to be a super-sized rematch and unofficial national holiday of $8 million dollar commercials, food, drink, and even a little football.

When it comes to celebrating, there are countless options from the standard fare to elaborate feasts of indulgence. For some Super Bowl classics, here’s a few local favorites that make the cut. Roseville and South Placer have so many terrific options, let us know about the great picks we missed!

BBQ

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

Southern vibes and a family-style BBQ is always a hit for any a large gathering of carnivores. A BBQ order from Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ in Rocklin with tasty sides and all the fixin’s says Super Bowl Party!

Subs / Sandwiches

Packed with plenty of flavor and fresh ingredients Sourdough Bread Company is always a top pick for classic and hearty sandwiches!

With several locations in South Placer, Jersey Mike’s is a welcome sight for the growing number of East Coast transplants looking for a their traditional Italian and deli subs. Lots of great options with the Turkey sub, made “Mike’s Way” being a standout.

Pizza

Celestino’s in Rocklin with its authentic crust and flavors is the closest New York/New Jersey style pizza we’ve encountered to date in the region. If pizza isn’t your thing, Celestino’s offers plenty of tasty Italian classics like meatball and eggplant parm sandwiches!

Mexican

Carmelita’s Mexican Restaurant serves up an authentically great time with very hearty portions! Wash it all down with an ice cold cerveza or Margarita as you cheer on your favorite team!

Chipotle, huge American multinational chain is popular for many reasons. Delicious food, fast service and thousands of convenient locations make it the perfect party choice ‘go to’ when you need to quickly feed a small army of football fans.

Beverages

Exceptional N.A.

A cold beer or two…or three is a Super Bowl staple for many during football season. Placer County proudly boasts some of the most exceptional craft brews you’ll find anywhere and make it easy to ditch those watered down, mass marketed corporate beers.

Lots of good options here that can be found in local supermarkets and big box stores. More of the wine or spirit crowd? Head over to Total Wine & More for a selection that is out of this world.

New to the Party! N.A. Brews

Great news! The world of non-alcoholic beers has made had a tectonic shift in quality and drinkers are buying them up! There is no longer a need to sacrifice when making the switch to N.A.

Here’s a few recent stellar brews that blew us away!

Best Day Brewing – Electro Lime

Deschutes Brewing – Fresh Squeezed IPA N.A.

Athletic Brewing Co. – Hazy IPA N.A.

Local Essentials

Knee Deep Brewing – Great IPA’s that pack a punch and smooth flavorful stouts never fail.

Moonraker – Award winning brews in Auburn.

Wine & Cheese crowd

No Super Bowl gathering in California would be complete without a bottle or two of California wine paired with some cheese and fruit. In the words of Mick Jagger, “Thank you for your wine, California! Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits.”

Atop our list of perennial favorites, Nugget Market delivers the goods for the Super Bowl and throughout the year for any occasion! Grab your favorites here to put together a scrumptious Super Bowl spread with world famous Napa and Sonoma wine.

Favorite Cabernet: Anything from Alexander Valley!

Healthy Eats

For those who enjoy healthier celebrations without a food coma and hangover, local vegan and vegetarian restaurants offer a solid alternative.

Putting together a spread yourself? Whole Foods is the no compromise way to go! Flavorful and creative party ideas on the healthier side without sacrificing deliciousness!