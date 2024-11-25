Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 kicks off downtown holiday fun

Staff
By Staff

Downtown Roseville gets lit for the holidays

Roseville, Calif – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled to take place Thursday, December 5th 2024 from 6:00- 8:00 pm.

Come out and celebrate with the community at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville to experience an old fashion celebration and holiday cheer with decorating cookies, visiting with Santa, kids activity zone, music, food and celebration.

This family-friendly holiday season tradition takes place rain or shine. Santa says “It looks like there might be some snow in the forecast!”

Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2024

Thursday, Dec 5, 2024
6:00-8:00 pm
Vernon Street Town Square

Map & Directions

311 Vernon Street
Roseville, Calif.

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Auburn

PCWA breaks ground on $36M Colfax water treatment plant

Water reliability, resilience, and sustainability for the region Colfax, Calif....

Roseville News

Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Auburn

Placer County OKs $7M shelter contracts with The Gathering Inn

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has approved two agreements with The Gathering Inn to continue operating temporary shelter services for the county's unsheltered residents. The contracts, totaling more than $7 million
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 2

Roseville, Calif. - Today in part two of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville's pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas covers three main goals/objectives. For those that missed it, you can catch part 1 of the series here.
Roseville News

CAHIP celebrates Roseville resident’s year of leadership, service, and advocacy

Roseville, Calif. - California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP) are expressing appreciation to Rosamaria Marrujo for her impactful term as State President.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

