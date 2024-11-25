Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2024 kicks off downtown holiday fun

Downtown Roseville gets lit for the holidays

Roseville, Calif – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled to take place Thursday, December 5th 2024 from 6:00- 8:00 pm.

Come out and celebrate with the community at Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville to experience an old fashion celebration and holiday cheer with decorating cookies, visiting with Santa, kids activity zone, music, food and celebration.

This family-friendly holiday season tradition takes place rain or shine. Santa says “It looks like there might be some snow in the forecast!”

Roseville Christmas Tree Lighting 2024

Thursday, Dec 5, 2024

6:00-8:00 pm

Vernon Street Town Square

311 Vernon Street

Roseville, Calif .

