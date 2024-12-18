Subscribe
Wyatt King III sentenced to life for terrorizing Roseville woman
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Sacramento man who terrorized Roseville woman gets life in prison

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County District Attorney's Office

Sacramento man’s long record of criminal conduct

Roseville, Calif. – On Dec. 16, 2024, the Honorable Horst sentenced 47-year-old Wyatt King III of Sacramento, to 58 to life, plus 44 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as it relates to a Roseville residential burglary of a senior couple in their home last year.

In July 2023, the Roseville Police Department reported that an elderly woman was attacked after a burglar shattered a rear glass sliding door. The suspect was reporting knocking on doors in the neighborhood, apparently to check if people were home. Once in the victim’s home, the burglar used threats and physical force to intimidate and control.

Ring camera footage allowed officers to locate the vehicle used in the commission of the crime and initiate an arrest.

History of serious criminality

King was convicted of first-degree residential burglary, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The conviction includes a special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65, and allegations that he was previously was convicted of four prior serious or violent felonies.  Jury trial started in October, where the court received evidence of King’s previous history of residential burglaries and an armed bank robbery.

“Separate him from society”

“Our senior residents deserve to feel safe in their own homes – that is non-negotiable,” said Senior DDA Shannon Quigley. “The decisions the defendant made in those few minutes, when he chose to shatter her sliding door, enter her home and terrorize an elderly woman – in an instant – he permanently impacted her life and wellbeing. His continual criminal conduct demonstrates that he is unable to be rehabilitated and the only way to keep our community safe is to separate him from society to ensure that no one else can be a victim to his selfish criminality ever again.”

This case was prosecuted by the Placer County District Attorney’s Family Protection Unit. While Senior DDA Shannon Quigley is the unit’s dedicated elder abuse prosecutor, she also leads the county’s premier multi-disciplinary task force team Placer PROTECT.

To ensure the safety and protection of the county’s senior citizens, the Placer County District Attorney’s office established Placer PROTECT, a collaborative approach to elder abuse investigations, victim support and community awareness. To learn more or schedule the Placer PROTECT team to speak at a local meeting, residents can visit placer.ca.gov/PROTECT.  

Elder Abuse Awareness Information

