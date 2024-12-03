Subscribe
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
71.2 F
Roseville
Volunteers in creek survey for salmon
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Salmon survey on track to record highest total in a decade

Staff
By Staff
SourceDry Creek Conservancy

Encouraging signs follows precipitous decline

Roseville, Calif.- This past weekend, nearly four dozen residents took part in the Dry Creek Conservancy salmon survey in Roseville.

On Saturday, 45 people helped survey over 8 miles of Creek, including Dry Creek, Miner’s Ravine, Secret Ravine, and Antelope Creek.

Positive signs

Between the Saturday survey and other reports from the public, Dry Creek Conservancy volunteers counted a total of 66 salmon in the Dry Creek watershed so far. This is a huge increase from last year’s count of 4 salmon total and is on track to be the most salmon they’ve counted in 10 years.

volunteers

Local volunteers make it possible!

The decline

salmon swimming in Roseville

Overall, the salmon population in Dry Creek has greatly declined through the 1900’s still yet through the 2000’s. For example, in 2003 over 1,785 salmon were counted in Dry Creek and in the last 10 years the highest was 265 (see graph below). This decline in salmon is similarly observed in rivers and streams throughout California and can be attributed to a combination of factors including decades of habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change.

chart salmon survey

Join the next surveys

We have two more surveys planned the next two Saturdays on December 7 and 14 (9am to noon). We meet behind the United Artist Olympus Pointe movie theatre in Roseville. Folks can email [email protected] if they are interested in joining.

measuring salmon

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California's Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

