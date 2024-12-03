Roseville Salmon survey on track to record highest total in a decade

Encouraging signs follows precipitous decline

Roseville, Calif.- This past weekend, nearly four dozen residents took part in the Dry Creek Conservancy salmon survey in Roseville.

On Saturday, 45 people helped survey over 8 miles of Creek, including Dry Creek, Miner’s Ravine, Secret Ravine, and Antelope Creek.

Positive signs

Between the Saturday survey and other reports from the public, Dry Creek Conservancy volunteers counted a total of 66 salmon in the Dry Creek watershed so far. This is a huge increase from last year’s count of 4 salmon total and is on track to be the most salmon they’ve counted in 10 years.

Local volunteers make it possible!

The decline

Overall, the salmon population in Dry Creek has greatly declined through the 1900’s still yet through the 2000’s. For example, in 2003 over 1,785 salmon were counted in Dry Creek and in the last 10 years the highest was 265 (see graph below). This decline in salmon is similarly observed in rivers and streams throughout California and can be attributed to a combination of factors including decades of habitat loss, overfishing, and climate change.

Join the next surveys

We have two more surveys planned the next two Saturdays on December 7 and 14 (9am to noon). We meet behind the United Artist Olympus Pointe movie theatre in Roseville. Folks can email [email protected] if they are interested in joining.