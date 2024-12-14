Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
61.6 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
DisabilitiesRocklin NewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Sierra College LIFE Program in Rocklin celebrates completion of first semester

Staff
By Staff

Transitioning students with intellectual & developmental disabilities

Rocklin, Calif – The brand new LIFE Program at Sierra College just completed its first full semester this December. The program targets the growing demand for adult independence for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A celebratory gathering of students, staff, families and caregivers was held Thursday in Rocklin to mark their progress. Students and staff took turns sharing a little about themselves and their new experiences in a lively and fun social setting.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

Primarily designed for those aged 18-26, the LIFE Program comes at a time when a growing number of families are faced with the uncertainty of navigating next steps for young adults with disabilities. The program funded in part from Hearst Foundation grants and ALTA Regional Center is a pioneering program that could become a blueprint model for meeting the needs of California and national residents.

The LIFE Program is run by dedicated and compassionate professionals who face similar challenges with their own family members or friends along with staff who are inspired and enthusiastic about helping address the challenges facing many families in this season of life.

Growing demand

The LIFE program envisions a burgeoning campus center to help meet to growing demand for this underserved segment of our community. Helping eager students move toward independence and gainful employment is a huge benefit to society and the community.

Curriculum

The Sierra College LIFE Program aims to carve out a niche in a structured program designed to provide more autonomy for its students. Students willl be taught using Learn4Independence® curriculum that provides courses in the following:

  • Work / Finances
  • Living On My Own / Transportation
  • Health / Nutrition / Safety
  • Identity / Community / Relationships
  • Solutions / Organization
  • Etiquette

“The goal of our two-year program is to offer students classroom and practical learning opportunities in and outside of the community college environment that will prepare them to transition into independent adults.”

Sierra College

Local Day Programs

While our region has many local day programs that provide essential and much-needed services, they may not be geared as much toward employment and independence and face challenges with finding qualified staffing. Sierra College is working collaboratively with Alta California Regional Center (ACRC) to establish itself as a vendor.

Application

The program does include an interview process and criteria that seeks eager students who wish to live and work indendently. The 2025 application process will be updated online and potential students are advised to check back in January for the next round of applications.

To learn more about the LIFE Program, please visit: sierracollege.edu/academics/life-program/

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Topics

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover
Natural Wellness

Diabetes is not destiny: Take control today

Sacramento, Calif. - Type 2 diabetes (T2D), now epidemic in the United States, is a national tragedy. One in three Americans born in the 21st century is expected to develop diabetes-including young children.
Roseville News

87th Annual Placer County Fair this weekend in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.
Sacramento

Big Batteries, Clean Future: SMUD and DESRI Unveil Dry Creek Storage Deal

Sacramento, Calif. - DESRI and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District today announced that they have executed a long-term power purchase agreement for the Dry Creek Energy Storage project. Dry Creek is a 160 megawatt/640 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!