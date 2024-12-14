Sierra College LIFE Program in Rocklin celebrates completion of first semester

Transitioning students with intellectual & developmental disabilities

Rocklin, Calif – The brand new LIFE Program at Sierra College just completed its first full semester this December. The program targets the growing demand for adult independence for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A celebratory gathering of students, staff, families and caregivers was held Thursday in Rocklin to mark their progress. Students and staff took turns sharing a little about themselves and their new experiences in a lively and fun social setting.

Primarily designed for those aged 18-26, the LIFE Program comes at a time when a growing number of families are faced with the uncertainty of navigating next steps for young adults with disabilities. The program funded in part from Hearst Foundation grants and ALTA Regional Center is a pioneering program that could become a blueprint model for meeting the needs of California and national residents.

The LIFE Program is run by dedicated and compassionate professionals who face similar challenges with their own family members or friends along with staff who are inspired and enthusiastic about helping address the challenges facing many families in this season of life.

Growing demand

The LIFE program envisions a burgeoning campus center to help meet to growing demand for this underserved segment of our community. Helping eager students move toward independence and gainful employment is a huge benefit to society and the community.

Curriculum

The Sierra College LIFE Program aims to carve out a niche in a structured program designed to provide more autonomy for its students. Students willl be taught using Learn4Independence® curriculum that provides courses in the following:

Work / Finances

Living On My Own / Transportation

Health / Nutrition / Safety

Identity / Community / Relationships

Solutions / Organization

Etiquette

“The goal of our two-year program is to offer students classroom and practical learning opportunities in and outside of the community college environment that will prepare them to transition into independent adults.” Sierra College

Local Day Programs

While our region has many local day programs that provide essential and much-needed services, they may not be geared as much toward employment and independence and face challenges with finding qualified staffing. Sierra College is working collaboratively with Alta California Regional Center (ACRC) to establish itself as a vendor.

Application

The program does include an interview process and criteria that seeks eager students who wish to live and work indendently. The 2025 application process will be updated online and potential students are advised to check back in January for the next round of applications.

To learn more about the LIFE Program, please visit: sierracollege.edu/academics/life-program/

