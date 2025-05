Downtown Roseville location shuttered

Roseville, Calif.- Sierra College Roseville Center located at 316 Vernon St in Roseville is permanently closed. All classrooms, programs and services have moved to the Rocklin campus.

Opened in 2017, the facility was hailed as an alternative to the Rocklin campus state with art state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities.

5100 Sierra College Blvd

Rocklin, Calif. 95677

(916) 624-3333

Schools Universities & Colleges

www.sierracollege.edu

