Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Stand Up Placer names Gary McDonald as Executive Director

Staff
By Staff
SourceStand Up Placer

Local Nonprofit Leader to Focus on Expanding Community Impact and Survivor Support

Roseville, Calif. – The Board of Directors of Stand Up Placer is proud to announce the appointment of Gary McDonald as Executive Director, effective May 19, 2025.

McDonald joins Stand Up Placer with a deep background in nonprofit leadership, most recently serving at Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center, where he championed community-focused mental health services and family advocacy.

Forward Focus

In his new role, McDonald will focus on increasing fundraising efforts, broadening community education about available services, and working to eliminate the stigma and shame that many survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking experience.

“Gary is known for his thoughtful, compassionate and strategic approach to leadership,” said Kristin Lawson, President of the Board of Directors at Stand Up Placer. “Given his track record, we are eager to work alongside him as he guides us into our next chapter. We want every survivor in Placer County to know they are not alone.”

Assembling a new Executive Team

McDonald’s experience in resource development and trauma-informed care will be instrumental as Stand Up Placer continues to meet growing community needs. He aims to elevate the visibility of Stand Up Placer’s services while fostering a culture of support and empowerment for survivors. McDonald has hit the ground running, assembling a dynamic Executive Team to lead the organization forward. The new team includes a Chief Giving Officer, Chief Program Officer, Finance Director, and Operations Director – each bringing valuable expertise to their roles.

“Stand Up Placer plays a critical role in healing and justice for survivors,” said McDonald. “I’m honored to join this dedicated team and to build on its legacy of advocacy and impact. Together, we’ll grow awareness, enhance our services, and challenge the stigmas that often silence survivors.”

To learn more about Stand Up Placer’s mission and services, visit https://standupplacer.org.

