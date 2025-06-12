Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Unlimited Pass for Local Service Rides

Roseville, Calif. – This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities. Passes are on sale now.

The $10 pass is available to kids in elementary through high school, and is good for unlimited Local Service rides, June 1 through August 31, no student ID required.

Where To BUY Summer Youth Bus Pass

Beginning May 1, purchase passes over the phone by calling (916) 774-5293. Or, visit one of the below locations:

Public Works – Alternative Transportation

316 Vernon Street, Suite 150, Roseville

Monday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.

Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

The following are retail locations only. Please call 745-7560 or email with transit questions.

Mahany Fitness Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville

Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Friday & 8 a. m. – 3 p.m., Saturday – Sunday

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

