Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Unlimited Pass for Local Service Rides
Roseville, Calif. – This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities. Passes are on sale now.
The $10 pass is available to kids in elementary through high school, and is good for unlimited Local Service rides, June 1 through August 31, no student ID required.
Where To BUY Summer Youth Bus Pass
Beginning May 1, purchase passes over the phone by calling (916) 774-5293. Or, visit one of the below locations:
Public Works – Alternative Transportation
316 Vernon Street, Suite 150, Roseville
Monday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – noon
The following are retail locations only. Please call 745-7560 or email with transit questions.
Mahany Fitness Center
1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Friday & 8 a. m. – 3 p.m., Saturday – Sunday
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday