Subscribe
Friday, June 13, 2025
65.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville Transit
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Unlimited Pass for Local Service Rides

Roseville, Calif. – This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities. Passes are on sale now.

The $10 pass is available to kids in elementary through high school, and is good for unlimited Local Service rides, June 1 through August 31, no student ID required.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

Where To BUY Summer Youth Bus Pass

Beginning May 1, purchase passes over the phone by calling (916) 774-5293. Or, visit one of the below locations:

Public Works – Alternative Transportation
316 Vernon Street, Suite 150, Roseville
Monday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m.
Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 – 5 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. – noon

The following are retail locations only. Please call 745-7560 or email with transit questions.

Mahany Fitness Center
1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
Open 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Friday & 8 a. m. – 3 p.m., Saturday – Sunday

Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.
Lincoln

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Lincoln, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.
Lincoln

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Lincoln, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.
Auburn

PCWA approves $5.5M contract to replace critical I-80 pipeline crossings

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million contract to replace some of the region's most vulnerable pipeline crossings beneath Interstate 80. The work will launch the first phase of PCWA's I-80 Pipeline Crossing Replacement Project,
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!