Subscribe
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
66.9 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
French Meadows reservoir
AuburnSierra NevadaRoseville News
2 min.Read

7th season: Success in the Sierra with French Meadows Partnership

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Effort to reduce the rising risks of catastrophic wildfire

French Meadows, Calif. – With California’s fire seasons growing hotter and drier, crews are returning to the high country for the seventh season of work on the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project (Project)-a pioneering public-private effort to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in the American River watershed, a critical water supply for the region.

The groundbreaking Project Partnership (Partnership) rose from the ashes of the devastating 2014 King Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties. A coalition of diverse resource stewards united almost immediately to prevent more such devastation in the Middle Fork American River watershed. The American River Conservancy (ARC), The Nature Conservancy (TNC), Placer County, Placer County Water Agency (PCWA), Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC), and University of California Sierra Nevada Resource Institute (SNRI) joined together with United States Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest (USFS) to reduce severe wildfire risk across 28,000 acres and design a treatment plan to reduce risk to important watershed resources surrounding the public water supply reservoir at French Meadows.

8,700 acres to date

To date, about 8,700 acres of public and private land in the French Meadows basin have been treated to restore safer conditions using ecological forestry concepts, which combine strategic thinning and prescribed fire to improve the forest’s resiliency to wildfire and drought.

cleared forest floor

“2024 was one of our most successful years to date,” said Kerri Timmer, Regional Forest Health Coordinator with Placer County, who coordinates the public lands stewardship agreement with Tahoe National Forest. “The Partnership is grateful to the US Forest Service for its continued support of this project and the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, CAL FIRE, and all our funding partners for supplying the leadership and resources needed to conduct this important work.”

Techniques and project goals

Using techniques such as hand-thinning, mastication, and mechanical thinning, the Partnership is perhaps a season away from accomplishing its total planned mechanical operations of approximately 10,600 treated acres. Completion will depend on field conditions and fire risk this summer. Prescribed fire is being employed as conditions and resources allow. Project goals for 2025 on federal lands also include continued efforts to restore and study healthy meadows and further development of procedures and tools that both assist in maximizing effectiveness for French Meadows as well as serving as resources and templates for subsequent forest health projects.

The American River Conservancy has essentially completed its last season of mechanical treatments on approximately 2,000 acres of privately owned lands within the French Meadows Project area. “We are proud to have been able to achieve major fire-resiliency goals as well as reduce risks to water quality and restore over 170 acres of mountain meadows,” said Elena DeLacy, Executive Director of the conservancy.

signage

The success of the French Meadows Project Partnership is a ground-breaking example of what can be accomplished by diverse, committed interests working together to protect critical watershed resources. Investments and work to date need to be sustained by continued dedicated management.

“The likelihood of an extreme fire in our watersheds is growing, and these risks are not going to go away on their own,” explains Darin Reintjes, Director of Resource Management for PCWA. “Reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires to the region’s critical water supplies requires an ongoing commitment now and into the future.”

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Destination Windsor!

From Rocklin to the World »»

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.
Local Business and Community

Summerfield of Roseville Memory Care

Everything You Love and Need in Memory Care and Assisted Living in Roseville, CA. Summerfield of Roseville is an elegantly furnished assisted living community with 56 memory care units.
Local Business and Community

Jimmy John’s on Douglas Blvd in Roseville

With gourmet sub sandwiches made from ingredients that are always Freaky Fresh®, Jimmy John’s is the ultimate local sandwich shop for you. Order online today for delivery or pick up in-store from your local Jimmy John’s at 1927 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.

Topics

Natural Wellness

Memory Matters: Take Charge of Your Brain Health

Sacramento, Calif.- According to a 60 Minutes (CBS) story, 2 out of every 5 U.S. seniors who reach the age of 85 will develop Alzheimer’s disease. The program left me with the impression that developing Alzheimer’s and dementia is merely random. But is that true
Roseville News

Purpose-driven life may protect the brain from dementia

Sacramento, Calif. - Research into Blue Zones - regions of the world where people tend to live longer - shows that having a sense of purpose in life may help people live longer.
Local Business and Community

Hyatt Place Sacramento Roseville

Book your stay at Hyatt Place Sacramento / Roseville. Enjoy easy access to attractions like Thunder Valley Casino when you stay at our hotel in Roseville, CA.
Local Business and Community

Summerfield of Roseville Memory Care

Everything You Love and Need in Memory Care and Assisted Living in Roseville, CA. Summerfield of Roseville is an elegantly furnished assisted living community with 56 memory care units.
Local Business and Community

Jimmy John’s on Douglas Blvd in Roseville

With gourmet sub sandwiches made from ingredients that are always Freaky Fresh®, Jimmy John’s is the ultimate local sandwich shop for you. Order online today for delivery or pick up in-store from your local Jimmy John’s at 1927 Douglas Blvd in Roseville, CA.
Car Reviews

Unappreciated Hyundai Sonata deserves better fate

Roseville, Calif. - The increased popularity of small SUVs and some stiff competition from two longtime rivals have combined to drastically minimize sales of the Hyundai Sonata over the past decade.
Auburn

Placer County awards $1.6 million to French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved $1.6 million in contract award agreements to complete the French Meadows Ecological Forest Restoration Project, a multi-year collaborative effort
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices dropped this weeks as crude oil prices currently lowered below $65 per barrel as of Aug 25, 2025.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!