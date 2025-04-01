California snowpack levels updated April 2025

Updated April 2025
Roseville, Calif.- When it comes to water resources, the northern Sierra Nevada snowpack is a harbinger of abundance or scarcity for 40 million California residents and businesses. The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.
Regardless of this year’s precipitation, redoubling efforts in conservation and planning for the future remains the pragmatic option for the Golden State and The West.
California Snowpack Water Content: April 2025
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|30.6
|118%
|Central Sierra
|25.3
|91%
|Southern Sierra
|18.9
|84%
|Statewide
|25.1
|96%
source: CA Dept of Water Resources
California Snowpack Water Content – April 26, 2024
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|25.10
|108
|Central Sierra
|20.30
|89
|Southern Sierra
|16.90
|95
|Statewide
|20.80
|96
California Snowpack Water Content – July 7, 2023
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|Northern Sierra
|2.5
|727
|Central Sierra
|1.9
|471
|Southern Sierra
|1.30
|412
|Statewide
|1.90
|381
California Snowpack – Updated March 3, 2022
|Region
|Water Content
(in inches)
|% Avg to Date
|% Avg
year ago
|Northern Sierra
|14.80
|57
|63
|Central Sierra
|17.00
|65
|66
|Southern Sierra
|14.10
|63
|44
|Statewide
|15.50
|63
|60