The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

World’s largest, free hot air balloon event adding Fourth Full Day

RENO, Nev. – The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world’s largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four. The 45th Annual Great Reno Balloon Race will officially feature four full days of operations for the general public to attend. The announcement was made to the Sunday crowd, accompanied by the hot air balloon SPLIT-TAIL, piloted by Lewin Williams, Sr. flying a GRBR 45th anniversary banner.

For the past two years, GRBR has opened its grounds on Thursdays to spectators while the event’s media day flight takes place. This has allowed early bird spectators to enjoy limited offerings, including select vendors and first-come, first-served, free VIP parking. The enthusiastic turnout and positive feedback during these preview days inspired organizers to make the experience official.

Growing enthusiasm

“This expansion is a direct reflection of the growing enthusiasm for The Great Reno Balloon Race,” said Pete Copeland, executive director of The Great Reno Balloon Race. “We’re seeing larger and more diverse crowds than ever before and, because our goal is always to create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy the magic of this event, a fourth official day allows us to welcome more northern Nevadans and more visitors from the globe to experience all we have to offer.”

Beginning in 2026, Thursday will feature a full slate of offerings, including the Super Glow Show, which features upwards of 40 balloons inflated and on the ground, lighting up the dark morning sky, Dawn Patrol, a collection of specially-licensed hot air balloon pilots who can operate in low light in formation, and the opening of the Cloud 9 VIP Club tent. Participation from all vendors will also take place on Thursday and VIP parking will return to its regular paid format, ensuring a smooth and organized arrival for guests.

Upwards of 100 balloons!

The Great Reno Balloon Race, held annually at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park, remains the world’s largest free hot air ballooning event, welcoming upwards of 100 balloons and tens of thousands of spectators annually to the skies over northern Nevada. The 45th annual event will take place September 10 through 13, 2026, debuting expanded Thursday programming. The year’s theme, “Stars, Stripes and Soaring Dreams: Celebrating 45 Years of Flight,” will align with the nation’s semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the United States of America.

The event draws a wide-ranging audience from across the globe, including local families, regional enthusiasts, and international travelers. Pilots are carefully selected through an invitation-only process to ensure the highest standards of safety.

Admission to The Great Reno Balloon Race is free, but guests can purchase access to Cloud 9, the event’s exclusive VIP area which includes morning access starting at 4 a.m., indoor seating, an outdoor viewing patio, breakfast service, a hosted bar featuring champagne, bloody marys and mimosas, and VIP parking. For those who are interested, balloon rides will be available for purchase through Balloon Nevada.

For more information about The Great Reno Balloon Race and to stay updated on event details, visit www.renoballoon.com

Mark your calendar for Sept 10 -13, 2026!