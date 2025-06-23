Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
96.4 F
Roseville
Palisades Tahoe concerts
Concert VenuesLake Tahoe & RenoSierra Nevada
Less than 1 min.Read

Bluesdays free concert series returns to Palisades Tahoe for 16th season

Staff
By Staff

Summertime, family-friendly entertainment

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The sixteenth summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series.

The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe and will take place every Tuesday from June 24 through August 26 in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Participating musicians in the summer’s line-up include a returning list of legends and locals including The Blues Monsters.

Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits in partnership with Tremigo Mexican Kitchen & Deschutes Brewery.

Bluesdays 2025

  • June 24 – The Blues Monsters
  • July 1 – Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings
  • July 8 -Terry Hanck
  • July 15- Laurie Morvan
  • July 22 – Chris Cain
  • July 29 – Mark Hummel
  • August 5 -Dennis Jones
  • August 12 – Studebaker John & The Hawks
  • August 19 – Rocky Athas
  • August 26 – J.C. Smith Band
Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

