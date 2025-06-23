Bluesdays free concert series returns to Palisades Tahoe for 16th season

Summertime, family-friendly entertainment

Olympic Valley, Calif. – The sixteenth summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series.

The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe and will take place every Tuesday from June 24 through August 26 in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Participating musicians in the summer’s line-up include a returning list of legends and locals including The Blues Monsters.

Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits in partnership with Tremigo Mexican Kitchen & Deschutes Brewery.

Bluesdays 2025

June 24 – The Blues Monsters

July 1 – Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings

July 8 -Terry Hanck

July 15- Laurie Morvan

July 22 – Chris Cain

July 29 – Mark Hummel

August 5 -Dennis Jones

August 12 – Studebaker John & The Hawks

August 19 – Rocky Athas

August 26 – J.C. Smith Band