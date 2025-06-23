Bluesdays free concert series returns to Palisades Tahoe for 16th season

Summertime, family-friendly entertainment
Olympic Valley, Calif. – The sixteenth summer of Bluesdays in the Village at Palisades Tahoe returns this June as Lake Tahoe’s must-see summer music series.
The free, family-friendly concerts have become a summertime staple in Palisades Tahoe and will take place every Tuesday from June 24 through August 26 in the Events Plaza from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm. Participating musicians in the summer’s line-up include a returning list of legends and locals including The Blues Monsters.
Bluesdays features an outdoor Blues bar with beer, wine, and spirits in partnership with Tremigo Mexican Kitchen & Deschutes Brewery.
Bluesdays 2025
- June 24 – The Blues Monsters
- July 1 – Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings
- July 8 -Terry Hanck
- July 15- Laurie Morvan
- July 22 – Chris Cain
- July 29 – Mark Hummel
- August 5 -Dennis Jones
- August 12 – Studebaker John & The Hawks
- August 19 – Rocky Athas
- August 26 – J.C. Smith Band