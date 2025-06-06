Bushel of Joy: Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Piglet Races to Apple Pie: What’s New at the Gravenstein Apple Fair 2025

Sebastopol, Calif. – Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there’s nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that, converging our community to enjoy good food, good music, and good vibes together!

As always, the Gravenstein Apple Fair will be held during the peak of Gravenstein apple harvest, on August 9 and 10, 2025, in the historic Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol. The Fair is the major fundraiser for Sonoma County Farm Trails, a nonprofit that since 1973 has been building relationships between our community and the farms that sustain us. “As with Farm Trails, the Gravenstein Apple Fair is committed to supporting the local food movement and celebrating all things hand-made and home-grown,” said Carmen Snyder, Farm Trails Executive Director and Gravenstein Apple Fair Producer. The Fair achieves its mission by showcasing the best local food and drink, introducing community members to their farmers and producers, and educating the next generation about the importance of local ag. All while offering its 14,000 attendees bushels of fun-and apples!-at an amazing value.

Bohemian’s “Best Festival – Sonoma County” Award

Winner of the Bohemian’s “Best Festival – Sonoma County” Award for three years running, the Fair is also a leader in Zero Waste event production, having been awarded the prestigious Sonoma County Stars of the Industry Award for Environmental Stewardship and the first-ever Green Resolution for Events by Sonoma County Zero Waste.

Visit GravensteinAppleFair.com to learn more about the full program and to purchase discounted tickets in advance.

Ragle Ranch Park

Highlights of this year’s Fair include the following

Kids’ Fun

We are on a mission to inspire and educate the next generation in a joyful and inclusive environment. All of these family-friendly activities are FREE of charge. Kids 5 and under enjoy FREE admission to the Fair.

Highlights include the following:

Kids’ Area: Led by an educator with years of experience in nature-based early childhood development, this venue will have even more interactive, hands-on activities for all ages, interests, and abilities-from making flower crowns and seed balls to felting soap and assembling lavender sachets. Kids will also enjoy playing in the hay maze, chasing giant bubbles, checking out the old engines display, and exploring the Fair through our new scavenger hunt game.

Charles M. Schulz Museum Area: This iconic museum will host engaging and creative hands-on activities.

Ag Games: Kids and their grown-ups can join in no-stress, high-thrills, ag-inspired games and contests, such as apple juggling, watermelon toss, tractor pedal pull, and of course the famously cute piglet “races.”

New Artisan Tasting Grove

The Artisan Tasting Alley is back by popular demand, in a new enchanting space and with a new name! Now called the Artisan Tasting Grove, this “moveable feast” will allow fairgoers to connect directly with over 30 local farmers and artisan makers -many of whom are Farm Trails members!-to learn about their practices and principles, and sample exquisite small-batch food and drink. The Artisan Tasting Grove requires a separate single-entry ticket in addition to General Admission.

Highlights include the following:

Expansive shaded venue under majestic oaks

Award-winning local libations

Farmstead cheeses

Pastured meats

Chili crisps, ferments, and more creations featuring local produce

Artisan breads and desserts

Apple treats

CBD salves and skincare products

Nonalcoholic offerings including cacao, teas, shrubs, and aromatic bitters

Expanded VIP Experience

Our popular VIP Package has been expanded to provide an elevated Fair experience! Tickets are limited and are available online only. They will sell out! The all-inclusive single-day VIP ticket includes the following:

Free drinks! All-access pass for complimentary drinks at VIP Bar and all libations tents in the main fairgrounds (new this year!)

All day (in and out) access to the Artisan Tasting Grove

Luxury private restrooms (new this year!)

Lawn games

Family area

Premium seating adjacent to the music stage

General admission to the Fair

Top Regional Musical Talent

This is no ordinary country fair. Indeed, our musical lineup rivals the biggest music festivals in both quality and breadth. From indie and bluegrass to hip-hop and gypsy jazz, all of the live music is included in the General Admission price. With a new centralized stage, you won’t miss any of the amazing performances by the following artists: MaMuse, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Rainbow Girls, Sean Hayes, Handmade Moments, High Step Society, Bandjango, Kayatta, LBC Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra, Onye & The Messengers, The Familiar Strangers, and The Love Choir.

All Things Apple

The Gravenstein Apple Fair will of course be brimming with its namesake heirloom apple and apple products. At the popular Apple Alley, a dozen local apple farmers and producers will be stocked with fresh-picked organic Gravenstein apples and their delicious products: pies, cakes , fritters, juice, sauce, caramels, and much more. The Craft Cider Tent showcases the best in craft cider from 18 producers, all made from apples grown within 100 miles of the fairgrounds.

Farm Animals & Presentations

Agriculture is at the heart of the Gravenstein Apple Fair. The popular Life on the Farm venue includes the Farm Yard where fairgoers can meet farm animals and their human caretakers and learn about the importance of small-scale animal husbandry. The Arena hosts ag-related presentations, demonstrations, and panels, covering topics such as sheep shearing, goat milking, cidermaking, seed saving, and sustainable food production. Access to Life on the Farm is FREE for all ages!

Other Fair Highlights

World-class wines, iconic microbrews, and craft ciders

Local farm-to-fair food vendors

Curated arts & crafts vendors

Expanded nonalcoholic drink options

Staffed Zero Waste Stations to achieve over 95% Zero Waste

2025 Gravenstein Apple Fair Details

When: Saturday & Sunday, August 9 & 10, 2025; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Tickets

On sale now at GravensteinAppleFair.com.

General Admission and Artisan Tasting Grove package available at great discounts (up to 30% off!) in advance.

VIP Lounge package will sell out and is only available online in advance.

Kids 5 and under are always FREE.

Sonoma County retailers will have discounted General Admission tickets for sale starting in June. Deeply discounted tickets for those on low income may be available upon request. Contact [email protected] .

❤️ Sonoma