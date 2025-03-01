Petaluma Music Festival lineup for July 2025 show

Early bird tickets for 18th Annual event at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools.

The initial lineup has been release and early bird tickets are now available.

2025 Petaluma Music Festival lineup

The English Beat

Camper Van Beethoven

Ozomatli

Cracker

Moonalice

Momotombo SF

Wreckless Strangers

and many more!

Saturday, July 26

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma

Tickets On Sale Now!

Order Tickets Online!

Early Bird General Admission: $60

Early Bird VIP: $149

General Admission: $65

VIP: $169

Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult

Students 13-17 can purchase $25 General Admission tickets at the door

Kids 12 and under are free in the VIP Area with a paying adult

Students 13-20 can purchase $65 VIP tickets at the door (VERY limited supply)

♫ VIP ticket includes

Shaded reserved seating (under a canopy)

Complimentary hors d’oeuvres (served approximately every 2 hours)

Complimentary wine tasting

Complimentary beer tasting

