Petaluma Music Festival lineup for July 2025 show

Early bird tickets for 18th Annual event at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools.
The initial lineup has been release and early bird tickets are now available.
2025 Petaluma Music Festival lineup
- The English Beat
- Camper Van Beethoven
- Ozomatli
- Cracker
- Moonalice
- Momotombo SF
- Wreckless Strangers
and many more!
Saturday, July 26
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma
Tickets On Sale Now!
- Early Bird General Admission: $60
- Early Bird VIP: $149
- General Admission: $65
- VIP: $169
- Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult
- Students 13-17 can purchase $25 General Admission tickets at the door
- Kids 12 and under are free in the VIP Area with a paying adult
- Students 13-20 can purchase $65 VIP tickets at the door (VERY limited supply)
♫ VIP ticket includes
- Shaded reserved seating (under a canopy)
- Complimentary hors d’oeuvres (served approximately every 2 hours)
- Complimentary wine tasting
- Complimentary beer tasting