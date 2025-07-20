Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Early bird tickets for 18th Annual event at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds
Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools.
The lineup has been releases and tickets are available.
2025 Petaluma Music Festival lineup
- The English Beat
- Camper Van Beethoven
- Ozomatli
- Cracker
- Moonalice
- Momotombo SF
- Sebastian Saint James Band
- The Hots
- Wreckless Strangers
- Bella Rayne & Friends
and more!
Saturday, July 26
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma
Tickets On Sale Now!
- Early Bird General Admission: $60
- Early Bird VIP: $149
- General Admission: $65
- VIP: $169
- Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult
- Students 13-17 can purchase $25 General Admission tickets at the door
- Kids 12 and under are free in the VIP Area with a paying adult
- Students 13-20 can purchase $65 VIP tickets at the door (VERY limited supply)
♫ VIP ticket includes
- Shaded reserved seating (under a canopy)
- Complimentary hors d’oeuvres (served approximately every 2 hours)
- Complimentary wine tasting
- Complimentary beer tasting