Sunday, July 20, 2025
Fans celebrate at the Petaluma Music Fest
Sonoma County
Less than 1 min.Read

Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Staff
By Staff
SourcePetaluma Music Fest

Early bird tickets for 18th Annual event at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs in all Petaluma area public schools.

The lineup has been releases and tickets are available.

2025 Petaluma Music Festival lineup

  • The English Beat
  • Camper Van Beethoven
  • Ozomatli
  • Cracker
  • Moonalice
  • Momotombo SF
  • Sebastian Saint James Band
  • The Hots
  • Wreckless Strangers
  • Bella Rayne & Friends
    and more!
Petaluma Music Festival

Saturday, July 26
Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, Petaluma

Tickets On Sale Now!

Order Tickets Online!

  • Early Bird General Admission: $60
  • Early Bird VIP: $149
  • General Admission: $65
  • VIP: $169
  • Kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult
  • Students 13-17 can purchase $25 General Admission tickets at the door
  • Kids 12 and under are free in the VIP Area with a paying adult
  • Students 13-20 can purchase $65 VIP tickets at the door (VERY limited supply)

♫ VIP ticket includes

  • Shaded reserved seating (under a canopy)
  • Complimentary hors d’oeuvres (served approximately every 2 hours)
  • Complimentary wine tasting
  • Complimentary beer tasting

Local families needed...

July 26! Petaluma Music Fest

Mendocino 2025

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Car Reviews

Mazda CX-90 hailed as excellent midsize SUV

Roseville, Calif. - In only its second year of production, the Mazda CX-90 is earning quite the reputation as a superior three-row SUV. Its arrival led to the farewell two years ago of the popular Mazda CX-9.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.

Folsom

Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget Folsom, Calif. -...
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park August 2

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

