Western Placer Waste Management Authority in Roseville and Lincoln

Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA)
Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPMWA) is a regional agency established in 1978 through a joint exercise of powers agreement between Placer County and the cities of Lincoln, Rocklin, and Roseville (Member Agencies) to own and operate a regional recycling facility and sanitary landfill.
Administrative Offices
3033 Fiddyment Rd.
Roseville, Calif. 95747
Disposal Location
3195 Athens Avenue
Lincoln, CA 95648
(916) 543-3960
Local Landfills / Recycling – Recycle Cans and Bottles
https://wpwma.ca.gov/