Tuesday, April 1, 2025
49.9 F
Roseville
Roseville
Western Placer Waste Management Authority in Roseville and Lincoln

Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA)

Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPMWA) is a regional agency established in 1978 through a joint exercise of powers agreement between Placer County and the cities of Lincoln, Rocklin, and Roseville (Member Agencies) to own and operate a regional recycling facility and sanitary landfill.

Administrative Offices
3033 Fiddyment Rd.
Roseville, Calif. 95747

Disposal Location
3195 Athens Avenue
Lincoln, CA 95648
(916) 543-3960
Local Landfills / Recycling – Recycle Cans and Bottles
https://wpwma.ca.gov/

Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.

Folsom

Explore Folsom: Trails and Bikeways Map

Folsom, Calif. - The City of Folsom has an extensive system of Class I bike/pedestrian trails, with more than 50 miles developed and ready to enjoy. Grant funding totaling more than $20 million has covered
Disabilities

Sacramento launches Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan

Sacramento, Calif. -More than 300 community members gathered to celebrate the launch of Sacramento County's Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan (LADAP). During the launch event
Concert Venues

Wheatland 2025 Toyota Amphitheatre Concert Series

The Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, formerly known as Sleep Train Amphitheatre presents their summer concert series.

