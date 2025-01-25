Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries hosts part-time summer job fair

Held at Maidu Community Center
Roseville, Calif.- Looking for a rewarding part-time job or a fun way to earn money this summer? Whether you’re looking to kickstart your career or explore a new field, our FREE Parks, Recreation & Libraries Part-Time & Summer Job Fair is the perfect place to start.
When and where?
• Saturday, January 25, 2025
• 10:00am – 12:00pm
• Maidu Community Center
Why attend?
• Explore Open Positions: From childcare and aquatics to park maintenance and preschool teaching, we’re hiring for a variety of part-time and seasonal roles.
• Meet the Team: Chat with our staff to learn more about the jobs and find the right fit for you.
• Win Prizes: Participate in our raffle for a chance to take home exciting prizes.
• Get Application Help: Not sure where to start? We’re here to guide you through the application process.
• Teen Hiring Workshop: Are you a first-time job seeker? Gain confidence and learn the ins and outs of the hiring process at our Teen Hiring Workshop on Saturday, January 25 from 9:30am – 11:30am at the Maidu Community Center
Register online for the free workshop or join as a walk-in (limited spots available).
Even if you’re not job hunting, share this opportunity with friends and family who might be. We can’t wait to see you there!
Temporary Seasonal Jobs may include
Activity Instructor
Child Care Aide
Child Care Program Assistant
Child Care Program Leader
Child Care Teacher
Customer Service Specialist
Lifeguard
Recreation Aide
Recreation Program Leader
Recreation Specialist I/II/III
Refuse Maintenance Assistant
Soccer Official
Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Adult Sports
Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Youth Flag Football