Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries hosts part-time summer job fair

Held at Maidu Community Center

Roseville, Calif.- Looking for a rewarding part-time job or a fun way to earn money this summer? Whether you’re looking to kickstart your career or explore a new field, our FREE Parks, Recreation & Libraries Part-Time & Summer Job Fair is the perfect place to start.

When and where?

• Saturday, January 25, 2025

• 10:00am – 12:00pm

• Maidu Community Center

Why attend?

• Explore Open Positions: From childcare and aquatics to park maintenance and preschool teaching, we’re hiring for a variety of part-time and seasonal roles.

• Meet the Team: Chat with our staff to learn more about the jobs and find the right fit for you.

• Win Prizes: Participate in our raffle for a chance to take home exciting prizes.

• Get Application Help: Not sure where to start? We’re here to guide you through the application process.

• Teen Hiring Workshop: Are you a first-time job seeker? Gain confidence and learn the ins and outs of the hiring process at our Teen Hiring Workshop on Saturday, January 25 from 9:30am – 11:30am at the Maidu Community Center

Register online for the free workshop or join as a walk-in (limited spots available).

Even if you’re not job hunting, share this opportunity with friends and family who might be. We can’t wait to see you there!

Temporary Seasonal Jobs may include

Activity Instructor

Child Care Aide

Child Care Program Assistant

Child Care Program Leader

Child Care Teacher

Customer Service Specialist

Lifeguard

Recreation Aide

Recreation Program Leader

Recreation Specialist I/II/III

Refuse Maintenance Assistant

Soccer Official

Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Adult Sports

Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Youth Flag Football

