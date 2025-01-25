Subscribe
Friday, May 2, 2025
1 min.Read

Roseville Parks, Recreation & Libraries hosts part-time summer job fair

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville
Held at Maidu Community Center

Roseville, Calif.- Looking for a rewarding part-time job or a fun way to earn money this summer? Whether you’re looking to kickstart your career or explore a new field, our FREE Parks, Recreation & Libraries Part-Time & Summer Job Fair is the perfect place to start.

When and where?

• Saturday, January 25, 2025
• 10:00am – 12:00pm
Maidu Community Center

Why attend?

• Explore Open Positions: From childcare and aquatics to park maintenance and preschool teaching, we’re hiring for a variety of part-time and seasonal roles.
• Meet the Team: Chat with our staff to learn more about the jobs and find the right fit for you.
• Win Prizes: Participate in our raffle for a chance to take home exciting prizes.
• Get Application Help: Not sure where to start? We’re here to guide you through the application process.
• Teen Hiring Workshop: Are you a first-time job seeker? Gain confidence and learn the ins and outs of the hiring process at our Teen Hiring Workshop on Saturday, January 25 from 9:30am – 11:30am at the Maidu Community Center

Register online for the free workshop or join as a walk-in (limited spots available).

Even if you’re not job hunting, share this opportunity with friends and family who might be. We can’t wait to see you there!

Temporary Seasonal Jobs may include

Activity Instructor
Child Care Aide
Child Care Program Assistant
Child Care Program Leader
Child Care Teacher
Customer Service Specialist
Lifeguard
Recreation Aide
Recreation Program Leader
Recreation Specialist I/II/III
Refuse Maintenance Assistant
Soccer Official
Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Adult Sports
Sports Official/Scorer I/II – Youth Flag Football

Auburn

Placer appoints former Rocklin Police captain to Planning Commission

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors has appointed Rocklin resident Trent Jewell to the Placer County Planning Commission, representing District 3.
Sacramento

Local nonprofits raise over $13.5 million during Big Day of Giving

Sacramento, Calif. - During yesterday's Big Day of Giving, over 850 nonprofits in the Sacramento region raised over $13.5 million, bringing the total generated since the inception
Concert Venues

Sphere Las Vegas: Surreal concert experience unlike any other

Las Vegas, Calif. - Expectations were running high during a recent desert trip from Palm Springs to Sin City. Dead and Company had settled in to another residency at the Sphere
Concert Venues

Roseville Concerts on the Square 2025 schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Another summer music season awaits at Downtown Roseville Town Square. Stay tuned for more great local events in Roseville and come back for more musical adventures
Concert Venues

Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. - Goldfield Trading Post is working hard to energize the Downtown Roseville music and entertainment scene. Goldfield is conveniently located at 238 Vernon Street with easy access to plenty of nearby free parking, eateries and cold brews.

