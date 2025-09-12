Subscribe
Friday, September 12, 2025
Ain't Necessarily Dead Fest
AuburnRoseville News
1 min.Read

Saturday: Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Staff
By Staff

Free All Day Grateful Dead Tribute Festival

Auburn, Calif.- Deadheads have a well-deserved reputation of throwing the world’s greatest parties and every year in Auburn is no exception.

Placer County is home to an ever-growing legion of Deadheads. Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival has grown from a small gathering to the region’s most colorful and celebrated musical event of the year…and yeah, it’s free with very fairly priced food and drinks!

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering. Limited camping passes available!

Shakedown Street! / Kids Zone! / Food Court! / Craft Beer Garden

Fans watch stage at Ain't Necessarily Dead Fest

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest Lineup

  • Stu Allen & Mars Hotel
  • Brothers & Beyond
  • Phish * Floyd
  • Bob & Jerry Band
  • Knuf Does Little Feat
  • Nipper Brothers
  • Tattered & Tied
  • Edge of the West
  • Stargazer Lane

Sept 13, 2025 – Regional Park in Auburn
(12:00 – 10 PM)

Includes a craft beer garden, GIANT kid zone, food court, crafts and vendors.

Grab your festival blanket, sunscreen as you prepare to dance into the night at Placer County’s most colorful event. Don’t forget to hydrate 🙂

Supporting community!

💀⚡🌹 9.13.25

Mendocino - North-Coast

Mendocino’s Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa Now Offers a Bespoke Epicurean Journey

Mendocino, Calif. - Affectionately referred to as "the world's most exquisite treehouse," Brewery Gulch Inn & Spa, a part of the Enthusiast Hotel Collection, is now offering a private, one-of-a-kind dining experience
Folsom

Free Concerts in Folsom return for Fall Series at the Palladio

Folsom, Calif. – As the sun sets earlier and autumn leaves begin to turn, a new season of free music drops into the Palladio at Broadstone. The fall series kicks off in Folsom on September 19t
Rocklin News

Rocklin water main upgrade: PCWA completes Phase 1

At its recent September meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved the Notice of Completion for Phase 1 of the Rocklin Main Replacements project.
Loomis

Loomis Soroptimist Education Award Applications deadline

Loomis, Calif. - High school and college students as well as elementary school teachers are invited to apply by November 15 for Soroptimist International of Loomis Basin grants. Applications are available
Roseville News

Bender Insurance Solutions and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society awarded $10,000

Roseville, Calif. - Bender Insurance Solutions has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), a nonprofit dedicated to curing blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

