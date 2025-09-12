Saturday: Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Free All Day Grateful Dead Tribute Festival

Auburn, Calif.- Deadheads have a well-deserved reputation of throwing the world’s greatest parties and every year in Auburn is no exception.

Placer County is home to an ever-growing legion of Deadheads. Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival has grown from a small gathering to the region’s most colorful and celebrated musical event of the year…and yeah, it’s free with very fairly priced food and drinks!

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering. Limited camping passes available!

Shakedown Street! / Kids Zone! / Food Court! / Craft Beer Garden

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest Lineup

Stu Allen & Mars Hotel

Brothers & Beyond

Phish * Floyd

Bob & Jerry Band

Knuf Does Little Feat

Nipper Brothers

Tattered & Tied

Edge of the West

Stargazer Lane

Sept 13, 2025 – Regional Park in Auburn

(12:00 – 10 PM)

Includes a craft beer garden, GIANT kid zone, food court, crafts and vendors.

Grab your festival blanket, sunscreen as you prepare to dance into the night at Placer County’s most colorful event. Don’t forget to hydrate 🙂

