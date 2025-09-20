Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Free event celebrates California Clean Air Day & National Drive Electric Week

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.

First Congregational Church will host the festival at its hilltop campus at 710 Auburn Ravine Road in Auburn. Featuring a display of electric vehicles and a panel of electric vehicle owners available to answer questions and provide helpful information.

How to save money and improve air quality

A speaker will discuss how to save money and improve air quality with home electrification, highlighting available tax credits and incentives to replace old, inefficient wood stoves with electric heat pumps. Local contractors specializing in electric heat pumps and water heaters will offer their expertise.

Organized by First Congregational Church, with a microgrant from the Coalition for Clean Air, participating organizations and additional supporters include the City of Auburn, Placer County, Placer Earth Care Action, Auburn Kiwanis Club, Pioneer Community Energy, Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) and Health Education Council (HEC). There will be a resource fair with informational and promotional materials from several of these organizations, a solar cooking demonstration and activities for children. Bring your e-waste for recycling and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Infor for Placer County residents

PCAPCD’s booth will share information to increase air quality awareness and promote actions that reduce air pollution. Participants will learn how to stay informed of up-to-date, local air quality conditions and how to prepare and respond to smoke impacts during wildfire. You can learn how to construct a DIY air cleaner, and obtain resources about masks and clean rooms. PCAPCD will also be promoting their Wood Stove Changeout Incentive Program, Spare the Air and clean transportation options.

HEC will be on hand with information and application assistance for the Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP). Low-income applicants that qualify for DCAP can receive financing assistance in the form of a grant of up to $7,500 to purchase or lease a new or used plug-in hybrid, electric or fuel cell vehicle, and an additional $2,000 to help cover the cost of charging, either by installing an EV charger at home or via a prepaid card to use at public charging stations. Those interested in learning more about DCAP and receiving application assistance from HEC can fill out an interest form here or apply directly at, DrivingCleanCA.org/.

California Clean Air Day is an annual, statewide program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to take actions that can improve our community health. This year, millions of Californians will take simple, individual actions to clear the air and improve their community’s health. Individuals, businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations can choose from a menu of activities to clear the air that range from changing air filters to opting not to drive to switching out harmful cleaning products. Visit CleanAirDay.org to learn about the most common things an individual can do to help clear the air and challenge yourself to take the Clean Air Pledge to improve air quality in your community.

For further information contact event organizer Ken Moore at [email protected] or 530-537- 2235

