Monday, September 22, 2025
93.3 F
Roseville
Clean Air Day event in Auburn
Auburn
2 min.Read

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Free event celebrates California Clean Air Day & National Drive Electric Week

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.

First Congregational Church will host the festival at its hilltop campus at 710 Auburn Ravine Road in Auburn. Featuring a display of electric vehicles and a panel of electric vehicle owners available to answer questions and provide helpful information.

Map & Directions

How to save money and improve air quality

A speaker will discuss how to save money and improve air quality with home electrification, highlighting available tax credits and incentives to replace old, inefficient wood stoves with electric heat pumps. Local contractors specializing in electric heat pumps and water heaters will offer their expertise.

Organized by First Congregational Church, with a microgrant from the Coalition for Clean Air, participating organizations and additional supporters include the City of Auburn, Placer County, Placer Earth Care Action, Auburn Kiwanis Club, Pioneer Community Energy, Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) and Health Education Council (HEC). There will be a resource fair with informational and promotional materials from several of these organizations, a solar cooking demonstration and activities for children. Bring your e-waste for recycling and enjoy a complimentary lunch.

Infor for Placer County residents

PCAPCD's booth will share information to increase air quality awareness and promote actions that reduce air pollution. Participants will learn how to stay informed of up-to-date, local air quality conditions and how to prepare and respond to smoke impacts during wildfire. You can learn how to construct a DIY air cleaner, and obtain resources about masks and clean rooms. PCAPCD will also be promoting their Wood Stove Changeout Incentive Program, Spare the Air and clean transportation options.

HEC will be on hand with information and application assistance for the Driving Clean Assistance Program (DCAP). Low-income applicants that qualify for DCAP can receive financing assistance in the form of a grant of up to $7,500 to purchase or lease a new or used plug-in hybrid, electric or fuel cell vehicle, and an additional $2,000 to help cover the cost of charging, either by installing an EV charger at home or via a prepaid card to use at public charging stations. Those interested in learning more about DCAP and receiving application assistance from HEC can fill out an interest form here or apply directly at, DrivingCleanCA.org/.

California Clean Air Day is an annual, statewide program built on the idea that shared experiences unite people to take actions that can improve our community health. This year, millions of Californians will take simple, individual actions to clear the air and improve their community's health. Individuals, businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations can choose from a menu of activities to clear the air that range from changing air filters to opting not to drive to switching out harmful cleaning products. Visit CleanAirDay.org to learn about the most common things an individual can do to help clear the air and challenge yourself to take the Clean Air Pledge to improve air quality in your community.

For further information contact event organizer Ken Moore at [email protected] or 530-537- 2235

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.
Roseville News

Caliber Collision Donates $80K to Fight Hunger in the Foothills

Roseville, Calif. - Feeding the Foothills (FTF), the leading hunger-relief organization serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, received an $80,000 donation Wednesday from Caliber Collision in recognition of Hunger Action Month.

