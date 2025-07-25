Stove Out, Cash In Placer County: $2,500 or more to replace your old wood stove

Major savings for switching to cleaner home heating
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their old, high-polluting wood stove/insert with a cleaner-burning, more efficient device. (Flyer and link below!)
Applications are now being accepted for residents with an uncertified wood stove/insert to upgrade to an EPA-certified wood-burning device or an electric heat pump.
Point-of-Sale discount
Approved applicants can receive a point-of-sale discount at a Participating Retailer of up to $2,500 to replace their existing, operational wood stove or fireplace, when used a primary source of heat, with an eligible wood- burning replacement device or electric stove heater, and up to $5,000 to upgrade to an electric heat pump.
Low- income applicants or applicants residing in a census-tract identified as a low-income community may be eligible for an enhanced point-of-sale incentive of up to $5,000 for an eligible wood-burning replacement device or up to $10,000 for an electric heat pump. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
To participate, applicants must:
- Own or rent a residence in Placer County;
- Rely on an operational uncertified (manufactured before July 1, 1988) wood stove/insert or fireplace as a primary source of heat within the residence
- Provide information about the amount of wood used in the existing wood stove or fireplace
- Provide necessary photos of the existing device and wood storage area as indicated in the application
- Not remove the existing wood-burning device or purchase a new device prior to voucher approval
- Redeem the voucher at a Participating Retailer
- Other terms and conditions apply
EPA-certified
Keep your home and community healthy by upgrading to a new efficient, EPA-certified wood-burning appliance. Today’s wood-burning appliances burn cleaner and produce less smoke inside and outside your home. Efficient wood-burning appliances burn less wood, saving time and money.
For additional information and to apply online visit the PCAPCD website at https://www.placerair.org/7842/Wood-Stove-Changeout-Incentive-Program.
About the Placer County Air Pollution Control District
The PCAPCD is a regulatory agency focused on reducing air pollution and maintaining healthy air quality in Placer County. Incentive grants are just one of the tools used to encourage adoption of cleaner technology.