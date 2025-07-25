Subscribe
Friday, July 25, 2025
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
1 min.Read

Stove Out, Cash In Placer County: $2,500 or more to replace your old wood stove

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Major savings for switching to cleaner home heating

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their old, high-polluting wood stove/insert with a cleaner-burning, more efficient device. (Flyer and link below!)

Applications are now being accepted for residents with an uncertified wood stove/insert to upgrade to an EPA-certified wood-burning device or an electric heat pump.

Point-of-Sale discount

Approved applicants can receive a point-of-sale discount at a Participating Retailer of up to $2,500 to replace their existing, operational wood stove or fireplace, when used a primary source of heat, with an eligible wood- burning replacement device or electric stove heater, and up to $5,000 to upgrade to an electric heat pump.

Low- income applicants or applicants residing in a census-tract identified as a low-income community may be eligible for an enhanced point-of-sale incentive of up to $5,000 for an eligible wood-burning replacement device or up to $10,000 for an electric heat pump. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, applicants must:

  • Own or rent a residence in Placer County;
  • Rely on an operational uncertified (manufactured before July 1, 1988) wood stove/insert or fireplace as a primary source of heat within the residence
  • Provide information about the amount of wood used in the existing wood stove or fireplace
  • Provide necessary photos of the existing device and wood storage area as indicated in the application
  • Not remove the existing wood-burning device or purchase a new device prior to voucher approval
  • Redeem the voucher at a Participating Retailer
  • Other terms and conditions apply

EPA-certified

Keep your home and community healthy by upgrading to a new efficient, EPA-certified wood-burning appliance. Today’s wood-burning appliances burn cleaner and produce less smoke inside and outside your home. Efficient wood-burning appliances burn less wood, saving time and money.

For additional information and to apply online visit the PCAPCD website at https://www.placerair.org/7842/Wood-Stove-Changeout-Incentive-Program.

About the Placer County Air Pollution Control District

The PCAPCD is a regulatory agency focused on reducing air pollution and maintaining healthy air quality in Placer County. Incentive grants are just one of the tools used to encourage adoption of cleaner technology.

Wood-Stove-FlyerDownload

Natural Wellness

Exercise: The antidepressant you’re not taking

While the physical benefits of exercise are enormous, it's the mental clarity, vitality, and improved quality of life that keep people motivated to exercise day after day.
Local Business and Community

Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant

Experience the best authentic and delicious Chinese at Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant. View our hours, explore our menu, and order online for convenient pickup or delivery near you!
Local Business and Community

Land Ocean Restaurant in Roseville

An Exceptional Restaurant Near the Galleria Land Ocean in Roseville, California offers an upscale yet relaxed dining experience conveniently located near the renowned Westfield Galleria.
Local Business and Community

Social Security Administration in Roseville

Social Security Administration (SSI) office in Roseville, Calif.
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s legacy of entertainment

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Local Business and Community

Iron Dragon Martial Arts in Roseville

The Iron Dragon Martial Arts Institute located in Historic Old Town Roseville for 25 years. An old style martial arts school where your journey is the goal
Auburn

Free back-to-school vaccine clinics in Auburn

Auburn, Calif. -- Placer County Public Health is offering free back-to-school immunization clinics for children who are without health insurance or have Medi-Cal and may have difficulty accessing the vaccines needed to attend school.
Lincoln

Placer Finance Authority approves Sunset Area infrastructure financing plan

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Public Finance Authority approved the formation of the Sunset Area/Placer Ranch Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District, following a public hearing July 15 that invited input from residents and property owners.

