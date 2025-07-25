Stove Out, Cash In Placer County: $2,500 or more to replace your old wood stove

Major savings for switching to cleaner home heating

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their old, high-polluting wood stove/insert with a cleaner-burning, more efficient device. (Flyer and link below!)

Applications are now being accepted for residents with an uncertified wood stove/insert to upgrade to an EPA-certified wood-burning device or an electric heat pump.

Point-of-Sale discount

Approved applicants can receive a point-of-sale discount at a Participating Retailer of up to $2,500 to replace their existing, operational wood stove or fireplace, when used a primary source of heat, with an eligible wood- burning replacement device or electric stove heater, and up to $5,000 to upgrade to an electric heat pump.

Low- income applicants or applicants residing in a census-tract identified as a low-income community may be eligible for an enhanced point-of-sale incentive of up to $5,000 for an eligible wood-burning replacement device or up to $10,000 for an electric heat pump. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, applicants must:

Own or rent a residence in Placer County;

Rely on an operational uncertified (manufactured before July 1, 1988) wood stove/insert or fireplace as a primary source of heat within the residence

Provide information about the amount of wood used in the existing wood stove or fireplace

Provide necessary photos of the existing device and wood storage area as indicated in the application

Not remove the existing wood-burning device or purchase a new device prior to voucher approval

Redeem the voucher at a Participating Retailer

Other terms and conditions apply

EPA-certified

Keep your home and community healthy by upgrading to a new efficient, EPA-certified wood-burning appliance. Today’s wood-burning appliances burn cleaner and produce less smoke inside and outside your home. Efficient wood-burning appliances burn less wood, saving time and money.

For additional information and to apply online visit the PCAPCD website at https://www.placerair.org/7842/Wood-Stove-Changeout-Incentive-Program.

About the Placer County Air Pollution Control District

The PCAPCD is a regulatory agency focused on reducing air pollution and maintaining healthy air quality in Placer County. Incentive grants are just one of the tools used to encourage adoption of cleaner technology.