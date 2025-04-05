Subscribe
Saturday, April 5, 2025
47 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Rodeo
Auburn
3 min.Read

World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Staff
By Staff
SourceGold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn welcomes the rodeo April 11-13

Auburn, Calif. – For the 94th year, the world’s best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 – 13, 2025.

The rodeo again offers a full slate of ropin’, wrasslin’, and ridin’. With events for cowboys (bronc and bull riding, team roping), cowgirls (barrel races) and kids (mutton bustin’) and a prize pool of over $30,000, most of the world’s best rodeo athletes are lined up to compete and perform.

Entertainment

There are also world class performances emceed the incomparable Dalton Morris, Rodeo Entertainer extraordinaire. Dalton would be nothing without the best animals and riders around and will be joined by the Flying U Rodeo Company as well as their motocross freestyle daredevils, the Flying Cowboyz stunt performers.

Dalton Morris, a third-generation rodeo entertainer, has been captivating audiences nationwide since discovering his passion for performing at the age of three. Known for his humor and impressive trick roping skills, which he began honing in high school, Dalton’s dedication to his craft and ability to connect with all ages have made him a beloved figure in the rodeo world. Rodeo-goers eagerly anticipate his performances. Dalton’s energy and skill bring a dynamic presence to every event. He has an incredible ability to connect with the audience and leave a lasting impression. Whether performing at rodeos, horse shows, or bull-riding events, Dalton’s goal is to engage and entertain, making each event unforgettable.

Flying U Cowboys

The Flying U Cowboys are led by rodeo legends the Rosser family, a name that has become synonymous with quality rodeo production. The Rosser family has long been known for their outstanding rodeo productions, including the flamboyant opening ceremonies presented at the National Finals Rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and the Grand National Rodeo in San Francisco just to name a few. Rodeo is show business as far as they are concerned. And as a result, the Rossers ALWAYS, always bring a sense of pageantry and color that never fails to thrill and entrance their audiences.

Many of this year’s rodeo athletes travel a long way just to compete in the Gold Country Event. And so do the cowpokes who attend. The rodeo has come a long way, too, in its 94 years. It now hosts over 13,000 attendees, great food, vendors, and world class entertainment annually. This year, with the fan-favorite Friday night rodeo performance, the 2025 competition and festivities are sure to delight the rodeo’s biggest attendance ever.

Official Rodeo Kick-Off Event

The Official Rodeo Kick-Off Event will be held on Thursday, April 10 at Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram from 6 pm to 8 pm. At his family-friendly event, fans of all ages can enjoy food, fun, live music and enter and/or enjoy a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest. They can also sign up their kids under 12 to compete in “dummy” roping, always a big hit with rodeo attendees and this year the $25 entry fees are waived thanks to underwriting by Borden Signature Properties, a member of the local Auburn business community.

Says Darlene Lyons, whose company, EzEvents, Inc., has promoted the rodeo for over 10 years, “The Gold Country Pro Rodeo is a big deal for all of Placer County. It brings people from as far away as Redding and the Bay Area, in addition to the great support it receives from the residents right here in Auburn. Auburn gets some of the best pro rodeo athletes in the country. It’s a big economic boon for the business community and that community has never failed to “give back” by supporting and promoting local charities and causes.”

So, if you’re looking for the best in rodeo entertainment, join the best rodeo athletes in the world and hit the trail for the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA, Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13.

Tickets

Ticket prices begin at $20, while kids 3 & under are free! Available to order online here!

related

Brighter Side

Trending

Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty.
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.

Topics

Roseville News

Quick Guide to Roseville Golf Courses

Roseville, Calif.- The sun is shining and the spring-like weather is approaching. Looking to get a round or two of golf in with your friends? Roseville golf courses offer year-round fun with courses that vary in degree of difficulty.
Local Business and Community

Quick Quack Car Wash (Blue Oaks)

Quick Quack Car Wash in West Roseville, Calif..
Roseville News

Roseville neighborhood cleanup events scheduled for April and May

Roseville, Calif. - Streamline your spring cleaning by participating in a complimentary spring clean-up organized by the City of Roseville and the Roseville Coalition of Neighborhood Associations (RCONA).
Concert Venues

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. - Adding to the summer's growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2025 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup.
Folsom

Exploring Folsom: Humbug-Willow Creek Trail a suburban treasure

Folsom, Calif. - Better late than never. The arrival of spring weather along with an adventure along the Humbug-Willow Creek Trail in Folsom offers a timely antidote for those averse to more dark clouds and cooler than average weather this time of year.
Roseville News

▲ Rate Increase: Roseville water, sewer, and trash

Roseville, Calif.- Environmental Utilities is proposing a rate adjustment for water, wastewater (sewer), and waste services (trash and recycling), effective July 1, 2025.
Sacramento

Annual SMUD Trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area this weekend

Sacramento, Calif.- SMUD's annual trout derby at Rancho Seco Recreational Area begins Saturday, April 5. Thousands of pounds of trout and prizes are up for grabs.
Roseville News

Science wizard David Hagerman in Roseville April 22 at Diamond Creek Elementary

Roseville, Calif. - Renowned science wizard David Hagerman will be returning to bring his unique blend of science and magic at Diamond Creek Elementary School, 3151 Hopscotch Way, Roseville, CA 95747 on April 22nd at 9:55 am.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!