World’s best cowboys & cowgirls hit the trail for Gold Country Pro Rodeo

Auburn welcomes the rodeo April 11-13

Auburn, Calif. – For the 94th year, the world’s best cowboys and girls are converging on the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn to compete and perform at the Gold Country Pro Rodeo, April 11 – 13, 2025.

The rodeo again offers a full slate of ropin’, wrasslin’, and ridin’. With events for cowboys (bronc and bull riding, team roping), cowgirls (barrel races) and kids (mutton bustin’) and a prize pool of over $30,000, most of the world’s best rodeo athletes are lined up to compete and perform.

Entertainment

There are also world class performances emceed the incomparable Dalton Morris, Rodeo Entertainer extraordinaire. Dalton would be nothing without the best animals and riders around and will be joined by the Flying U Rodeo Company as well as their motocross freestyle daredevils, the Flying Cowboyz stunt performers.

Dalton Morris, a third-generation rodeo entertainer, has been captivating audiences nationwide since discovering his passion for performing at the age of three. Known for his humor and impressive trick roping skills, which he began honing in high school, Dalton’s dedication to his craft and ability to connect with all ages have made him a beloved figure in the rodeo world. Rodeo-goers eagerly anticipate his performances. Dalton’s energy and skill bring a dynamic presence to every event. He has an incredible ability to connect with the audience and leave a lasting impression. Whether performing at rodeos, horse shows, or bull-riding events, Dalton’s goal is to engage and entertain, making each event unforgettable.

Flying U Cowboys

The Flying U Cowboys are led by rodeo legends the Rosser family, a name that has become synonymous with quality rodeo production. The Rosser family has long been known for their outstanding rodeo productions, including the flamboyant opening ceremonies presented at the National Finals Rodeo, the Houston Livestock Show and the Grand National Rodeo in San Francisco just to name a few. Rodeo is show business as far as they are concerned. And as a result, the Rossers ALWAYS, always bring a sense of pageantry and color that never fails to thrill and entrance their audiences.

Many of this year’s rodeo athletes travel a long way just to compete in the Gold Country Event. And so do the cowpokes who attend. The rodeo has come a long way, too, in its 94 years. It now hosts over 13,000 attendees, great food, vendors, and world class entertainment annually. This year, with the fan-favorite Friday night rodeo performance, the 2025 competition and festivities are sure to delight the rodeo’s biggest attendance ever.

Official Rodeo Kick-Off Event

The Official Rodeo Kick-Off Event will be held on Thursday, April 10 at Auburn Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram from 6 pm to 8 pm. At his family-friendly event, fans of all ages can enjoy food, fun, live music and enter and/or enjoy a Dolly Parton look-a-like contest. They can also sign up their kids under 12 to compete in “dummy” roping, always a big hit with rodeo attendees and this year the $25 entry fees are waived thanks to underwriting by Borden Signature Properties, a member of the local Auburn business community.

Says Darlene Lyons, whose company, EzEvents, Inc., has promoted the rodeo for over 10 years, “The Gold Country Pro Rodeo is a big deal for all of Placer County. It brings people from as far away as Redding and the Bay Area, in addition to the great support it receives from the residents right here in Auburn. Auburn gets some of the best pro rodeo athletes in the country. It’s a big economic boon for the business community and that community has never failed to “give back” by supporting and promoting local charities and causes.”

So, if you’re looking for the best in rodeo entertainment, join the best rodeo athletes in the world and hit the trail for the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn, CA, Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13.

Tickets

Ticket prices begin at $20, while kids 3 & under are free! Available to order online here!

