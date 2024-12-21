Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
46.3 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Auburn
3 min.Read

PCWA updates for West Placer growth: Water connection charges approved

Staff
By Staff
SourcePCWA

Meeting growing demand through pragmatic approach

Auburn, Calif. – At its Thursday meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved updates to the Water Connection Charges (WCC) for new customers connecting to PCWA’s drinking water system in Western Placer County.

Updated charges were approved after a public hearing and review of the agency’s Capital Plan and are the first updates to the WCC since 2017.

Pay-as-you-go policy

“Today’s decision reflects PCWA’s long-standing pay-as-you-go policy that new customers bear the cost of new facilities needed to serve them,” said Board Chairman Robert Dugan. “This protects existing customers from subsidizing infrastructure for planned growth.”

Updated Water Connection Charges

Before the December 19 approval, PCWA staff hosted several work group meetings with Placer County land developers and staff from local jurisdictions to develop and review the Capital Plan for meeting development needs. This process took more than two years. The PCWA Board of Directors reviewed these proposed changes at its December 9 workshop meeting.

In its analysis, staff found a potential upside: “Driven by the request from the development community and various stakeholders, staff completed an updated lot size assessment to evaluate the maximum day demands for various ranges of residential lot sizes,” says Jeremy Shepard, PCWA Director of Technical Services. “The assessment concluded homes are using less water and therefore should pay a smaller increment of capacity than the current assessed values,” says Shepard. This means homeowners will pay a lower fee than under the old formula for the same lot size.

The updated WCC, effective January 1, 2025, applies to new connections to PCWA’s Auburn/Bowman and Foothill/Sunset/Ophir drinking water systems. Under the updated rates, developers will pay the following for a single unit of capacity (i.e. 1,150 gallons per day):

  • New retail connections: $25,815, an increase of 13.1% (from $22,821).
  • City of Lincoln wholesale rate: $20,075, an increase of 8.5% (from $18,501).
  • California American Water wholesale rate: $22,982, an increase of 15.5% (from $19,893).

“The principal challenge of implementing a development-driven capital plan is knowing when to construct; in other words, balancing large expenditures on the part of PCWA with realistic expectations of when revenues will arrive to pay back those expenditures,” explained Brian Rickards, PCWA Planning and Development Services Manager. “PCWA has always been committed to readiness in having infrastructure online in time for development as long as a plan is in place for development to pay its share.”

Supporting Planned Growth in Western Placer County

PCWA’s Capital Plan includes projects from Auburn to Western Placer County that represent the backbone infrastructure necessary to serve planned growth over the next 30 years. Among the projects are construction of the Ophir Water Treatment Plant, 26 miles of pipelines, five storage tanks, and two groundwater wells. The total cost is estimated at $614 million.

The benefits of these projects will be significant. Construction of the Ophir Water Treatment Plant provides for an additional 30 million gallons of water per day (MGD) of capacity and will be phased in 10 MGD increments.

Set to begin construction in 2025, the Ophir Project will treat 10 million gallons of water daily when it first comes online, meeting the needs of approximately 20,000 families in Placer County’s western region including the City of Lincoln.

Among California’s fastest-growing

Western Placer County ranks cs. By agency estimates, the build-out population of Western Placer County – the area that relies upon PCWA water supplies – is estimated to be near 500,000. That’s up from 337,000 in 2023. The areas served directly by PCWA account for 192,000, with the rest being areas where PCWA sells wholesale water.

The WCC increases ensure that the costs of serving new development will be carried by those new customers and will not burden existing customers, says the agency. This pay-as-you-go model has been PCWA’s standard.

“By aligning charges with current water use trends and ensuring new development covers the costs of expansion, these updates balance fairness with sustainability,” Dugan said.

Rickards noted that within two years, PCWA will analyze all assumptions made on the 2024 WCC study and re-engage with stakeholders. “It is anticipated that in 2026 several assumptions (such as revenue and construction costs) will be verified,” he said.

Brighter Side

Trending

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options

Topics

Local Business and Community

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville

Twin Creek Commons in Roseville apartments,
California News Updates

April 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Heavy rains and snow has arrived along with colder temps. During wet season our attention turns to the annual process of reservoir replenishment. Below is a quick look at where each major reservoir stands to end the years as well as a glance at previous years.
Local Business and Community

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.
Local Business and Community

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.
Sacramento

Tapa the World in Sacramento: Experience Spain on J Street

Experience Spain in Downtown/Midtown, Sacramento. Spanish Tapas, Paella, Happy Hour and more. Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free options
California News Updates

California snowpack levels updated April 2025

The 2024-25 snow season has arrived and early snow brought optimism for a good year. Thanks to a strong start and spring storms, California is currently at 96 percent of average to date.
Folsom

Explore Folsom: Trails and Bikeways Map

Folsom, Calif. - The City of Folsom has an extensive system of Class I bike/pedestrian trails, with more than 50 miles developed and ready to enjoy. Grant funding totaling more than $20 million has covered
Disabilities

Sacramento launches Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan

Sacramento, Calif. -More than 300 community members gathered to celebrate the launch of Sacramento County's Local Age & Disability-Friendly Action Plan (LADAP). During the launch event

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!