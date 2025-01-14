Subscribe
Monday, April 21, 2025
68.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom City Hall
Folsom
2 min.Read

Folsom begins 2025 with more accessible Mayor

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Meet with the Mayor during open office hours

Folsom, Calif,- Drop in and meet with Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino during her open office hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and discuss your ideas, issues, and concerns. No appointment is necessary. The Mayor’s Office is located at Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street.

On the rare occasion that Mayor Aquino is unavailable, a Folsom City Council member or senior city staff member will be on hand to meet with community members. To schedule an appointment outside regular office hours, contact Mayor Aquino directly at [email protected] or 916-798-5380.

City Council selected New Mayor and Vice Mayor in December

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Council selected Sarah Aquino as mayor and Justin Raithel as vice mayor during the December 9 City Council meeting. The Council annually appoints one of its members to serve as mayor and vice mayor for one-year terms, which take effect immediately.

“I am honored to serve as mayor and grateful for the trust of my fellow Councilmembers and our community,” said Aquino. “Folsom is a special place, and I look forward to working alongside the Council to strengthen neighborhoods, enhance public safety, and support economic vitality while addressing the challenges facing our community.”

Sarah Aquino

Aquino represents City Council District 3. First elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, she previously served as vice mayor in 2019 and 2021 and as mayor in 2020. Before joining the Council, Aquino served four years on the Folsom Cordova Unified School District Board of Education. She also represents the city on various regional boards, including:

  • Folsom/El Dorado County JPA
  • Sacramento-Placerville Transportation Corridor JPA
  • Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District (Vice Chair)

Aquino also chairs the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento. Her past leadership roles include Chair of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Folsom Library Commissioner, three-time PTA President at Russell Ranch Elementary, and board member of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District Education Foundation.

Justin Raithel

Justin Raithel represents District 2 and brings a background as a small business owner, licensed professional engineer, and dedicated community volunteer. He has served on the Folsom and Sacramento County Planning Commissions, the Historic District Commission, and the Library Commission.

Raithel is a founding member and past chair of Folsom’s Community Service Day and the creator of the Neighbors Helping Seniors program. A past president of the Rotary Club of Folsom, he has led numerous community initiatives and was honored as Folsom’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce. He resides in the Briggs Ranch neighborhood with his fiancé and two stepchildren and is committed to enhancing Folsom’s vibrancy and quality of life.

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Car Reviews

Will new Toyota Crown Signia SUV be embraced?

Roseville, Calif.- Toyota loves its sport utility vehicles. It offers eight different SUVs, and that's not counting all four versions of both the RAV4 and Highlander.
Auburn

Placer County moves forward with 5-year capital improvement plan

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve the Countywide Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, outlining the funding status of 76 projects slated to be constructed by 2030.
Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Rocklin News

Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant

Topics

Car Reviews

Will new Toyota Crown Signia SUV be embraced?

Roseville, Calif.- Toyota loves its sport utility vehicles. It offers eight different SUVs, and that's not counting all four versions of both the RAV4 and Highlander.
Auburn

Placer County moves forward with 5-year capital improvement plan

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve the Countywide Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan, outlining the funding status of 76 projects slated to be constructed by 2030.
Local Business and Community

West Coast Sourdough in Roseville on Blue Oaks

West Coast Sourdough located in Roseville, CA offers the freshest sourdough bread and ingredients in each sandwich we create! We also have bread bowls, salads and freshly baked cookies each day! Come try the best sandwich shop in Roseville, CA today
Rocklin News

Sierra College Foundation to establish Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund

Rocklin, Calif. - Sierra College Foundation (SCF) is humbled to announce it has received a $400,000 gift to establish the Joshua Cohen Memorial Endowment Fund to support Sierra College students pursuing degrees in computer science and related fields,
Auburn

New Colfax Water Treatment Plant: PCWA approves construction contract

Auburn, Calif. - At a special meeting on Friday, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors approved a construction contract for the new Colfax Water Treatment Plant
Auburn

Placer County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2025-26 term

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Youth Commission is now accepting applications from local youth who wish to serve as one of 21 formally appointed members for the 2025-26 term.
Natural Wellness

Can I still be healthy on Spring Break? 6 travel tips from a nutritionist

Sacramento, Calif.- After many weeks of rain and cold in the Sacramento area, it's finally time to start thinking about spring break travel!
Natural Wellness

Human Genome Project: Personalize your health

Incredibly, years ago, the entire human genome was mapped! You might be thinking, "What is that, and how does it affect me?"

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!