Folsom begins 2025 with more accessible Mayor

Meet with the Mayor during open office hours

Folsom, Calif,- Drop in and meet with Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino during her open office hours on Tuesdays from 2 to 5 p.m. and discuss your ideas, issues, and concerns. No appointment is necessary. The Mayor’s Office is located at Folsom City Hall, 50 Natoma Street.

On the rare occasion that Mayor Aquino is unavailable, a Folsom City Council member or senior city staff member will be on hand to meet with community members. To schedule an appointment outside regular office hours, contact Mayor Aquino directly at [email protected] or 916-798-5380.

City Council selected New Mayor and Vice Mayor in December

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom City Council selected Sarah Aquino as mayor and Justin Raithel as vice mayor during the December 9 City Council meeting. The Council annually appoints one of its members to serve as mayor and vice mayor for one-year terms, which take effect immediately.

“I am honored to serve as mayor and grateful for the trust of my fellow Councilmembers and our community,” said Aquino. “Folsom is a special place, and I look forward to working alongside the Council to strengthen neighborhoods, enhance public safety, and support economic vitality while addressing the challenges facing our community.”

Sarah Aquino

Aquino represents City Council District 3. First elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022, she previously served as vice mayor in 2019 and 2021 and as mayor in 2020. Before joining the Council, Aquino served four years on the Folsom Cordova Unified School District Board of Education. She also represents the city on various regional boards, including:

Folsom/El Dorado County JPA

Sacramento-Placerville Transportation Corridor JPA

Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District

Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District (Vice Chair)

Aquino also chairs the Citizens’ Advisory Committee for Folsom State Prison and California State Prison, Sacramento. Her past leadership roles include Chair of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Folsom Library Commissioner, three-time PTA President at Russell Ranch Elementary, and board member of the Folsom Cordova Unified School District Education Foundation.

Justin Raithel

Justin Raithel represents District 2 and brings a background as a small business owner, licensed professional engineer, and dedicated community volunteer. He has served on the Folsom and Sacramento County Planning Commissions, the Historic District Commission, and the Library Commission.

Raithel is a founding member and past chair of Folsom’s Community Service Day and the creator of the Neighbors Helping Seniors program. A past president of the Rotary Club of Folsom, he has led numerous community initiatives and was honored as Folsom’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce. He resides in the Briggs Ranch neighborhood with his fiancé and two stepchildren and is committed to enhancing Folsom’s vibrancy and quality of life.