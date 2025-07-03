Subscribe
Thursday, July 3, 2025
83.9 F
Roseville
Folsom Aquatic Center
Folsom
Folsom Aquatic Center summer season in full swing

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Steve Miklos Aquatic Center summer season through Sept 1

Folsom, Calif. – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is in full swing and runs until September 1. Swimming pools and a play structure opens to the public.

Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a colorful, interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. Check online for updates and blackout dates.

Amenities

Other amenities available during recreation swim are the two-story water slide, a floating basketball hoop, 10 dedicated lanes for lap swimming, free-swim in the 50-meter pool (4.5-foot depth section), two diving boards, and the Poolside Café. The aquatic center’s trained lifeguarding staff are always on duty during recreation swim.

swimming pool

Daily summer lap swim begins May 24 with a variety of morning, afternoon, and evening session times. Lap swim is available by daily drop-in rates or with money-saving passes. Find lap swim schedules and fee and pass information online.

Summer Passes are $69 for individuals and $179 for 4 family members, add $40 per additional family member.

Updated Prices: 2025

Ages under 2 years: free
Ages 2–3: $6
Ages 4-54: $9
Ages 55+: $6

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is located at 1200 Riley Street, Folsom. Find details about the aquatic center programs, current health and safety protocol, passes, and additional information online or call 916-461-6640.

Folsom

Folsom Spray Parks, Aquatic Center and other fun places to cool off

Folsom Spray Parks provide a super convenient and free way for residents to splash around during the hottest parts of the day. For those looking for a little more ambitious level of fun and thrills, Folsom Lake and the South Fork of the American River
Roseville News

4th of July playlist across America

Roseville, Calif. - Just for the helluva it! In celebration of 4th of July, we're revisiting one of our favorite musical tools on Spotify to share our Fourth of July holiday playlist...
Folsom

Folsom Pro Rodeo begins tonight at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena

Folsom, Calif. - Giddyup! cowboys and cowgirls, the final night of the 2025 Folsom Pro Rodeo is here. A three-day event at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena. Gates open at 5:00 pm. Rodeo action starts at 7:30 pm
Roseville News

No One Should Have to Choose Between Food and Health Care

Roseville, Calif.- I remember meeting Carlos* at a PantryToGo distribution in Roseville. He's a veteran who served his country with honor-but on that day, he told me he'd skipped his own meals for a week
Auburn

Auburn Family 4th of July Parade & Festival

Auburn, Calif. - Auburn is getting ready to celebrate Independence Day in 2025 with its annual 4th of July Parade on High Street downtown. The parade begins at 10:00 AM!

