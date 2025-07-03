Folsom Aquatic Center summer season in full swing

Steve Miklos Aquatic Center summer season through Sept 1

Folsom, Calif. – Summer season at the Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is in full swing and runs until September 1. Swimming pools and a play structure opens to the public.

Recreation swim will take place daily from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a colorful, interactive play structure, sparkling new plaster and tile on the instructional and play pools, new concrete decking, and other fun additions. Check online for updates and blackout dates.

Amenities

Other amenities available during recreation swim are the two-story water slide, a floating basketball hoop, 10 dedicated lanes for lap swimming, free-swim in the 50-meter pool (4.5-foot depth section), two diving boards, and the Poolside Café. The aquatic center’s trained lifeguarding staff are always on duty during recreation swim.

Daily summer lap swim begins May 24 with a variety of morning, afternoon, and evening session times. Lap swim is available by daily drop-in rates or with money-saving passes. Find lap swim schedules and fee and pass information online.

Summer Passes are $69 for individuals and $179 for 4 family members, add $40 per additional family member.

Ages under 2 years: free

Ages 2–3: $6

Ages 4-54: $9

Ages 55+: $6

The Steve Miklos Aquatic Center is located at 1200 Riley Street, Folsom. Find details about the aquatic center programs, current health and safety protocol, passes, and additional information online or call 916-461-6640.

