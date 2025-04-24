Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Free community event

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.

This year’s event takes place at the newly opened Prospector Park in Folsom Ranch. The event will begin with earth-friendly volunteer opportunities to make a difference in the community. The festival features educational exhibits, electric city vehicles to explore, local artisans, and family-friendly activities.

Wanted: Vendors & Exhibitors

The City of Folsom invites vendors and exhibitors to showcase and/or sell products or services and engage with hundreds of community members at the Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 26. This interactive event provides opportunities for the community to learn and network about sustainability in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 21 for businesses and organizations interested in a free 10′ x 10′ space at the event.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

Prospector Park

Located at 4578 Sparrow Drive, adjacent to Mangini Ranch Elementary School, this 11.8-acre park is a vibrant hub for outdoor activities and gatherings. Designed to offer something for everyone, Prospector Park boasts a variety of amenities, including:

Children’s play area

Ziplines

Lighted sports fields

Tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts

Turf volleyball court

Open space nature area

Group picnic structure

Dog park with separate spaces for large and small dogs

Map & Directions

Saturday, April 26