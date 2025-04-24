Subscribe
Thursday, April 24, 2025
63.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Aerial view of Prospector Park in Folsom
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom Earth Day celebration this Saturday at Prospector Park

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Free community event

Folsom, Calif.- The City of Folsom hosts the second annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 26-a free event that unites the community through volunteerism, interactive activities, and inspiring exhibits.

This year’s event takes place at the newly opened Prospector Park in Folsom Ranch. The event will begin with earth-friendly volunteer opportunities to make a difference in the community. The festival features educational exhibits, electric city vehicles to explore, local artisans, and family-friendly activities.

Wanted: Vendors & Exhibitors

The City of Folsom invites vendors and exhibitors to showcase and/or sell products or services and engage with hundreds of community members at the Earth Day Celebration Saturday, April 26. This interactive event provides opportunities for the community to learn and network about sustainability in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Applications must be submitted by Friday, March 21 for businesses and organizations interested in a free 10′ x 10′ space at the event.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

Prospector Park

Located at 4578 Sparrow Drive, adjacent to Mangini Ranch Elementary School, this 11.8-acre park is a vibrant hub for outdoor activities and gatherings. Designed to offer something for everyone, Prospector Park boasts a variety of amenities, including:

  • Children’s play area
  • Ziplines
  • Lighted sports fields
  • Tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts
  • Turf volleyball court
  • Open space nature area
  • Group picnic structure
  • Dog park with separate spaces for large and small dogs

Map & Directions

Saturday, April 26

  • Earth Day Cleanup
    8 to 11 a.m.
  • Earth Day Festival
    10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Prospector Park
    4578 Sparrow Drive

Join the local fun!

Coming Up!

Coming Up!

Trending

Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert Schedule 2025

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House

Topics

Concert Venues

Roseville Music in the Park Concert Schedule 2025

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.
Roseville News

Roseville Iron Rose FC Soccer 2025 Season Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Iron Rose FC kicks off its second season with both a women’s and men’s team competing in the WPSL and TLFC. After a successful women’s season last year the men join the club in 2025.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Roseville

Robinson's Taekwondo in Downtown Roseville.
Local Business and Community

Robinson’s Taekwondo in Rocklin

Self-confidence through Martial Art training.
Sacramento

Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular set for May 31 – June 1

Rio Linda, Calif. - Koi enthusiasts, families, and curious newcomers are invited to experience the Sacramento Spring Koi Spectacular, happening May 31 - June 1, 2025, at Dry Creek Ranch House
Roseville News

Sutter Roseville receives accreditation for Neurology Residency Program

Roseville, Calif. - Sutter Health recently received national accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education for a new neurology residency program to be based at its teaching hospital in Placer County.
Roseville News

Open house at Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association

Roseville, Calif. - In celebration of driving the "Golden Spike" on the club’s HO layout, The Roseville Roundhouse Model Railroad Association (RRMRA) will be hosting an Open House
Local Business and Community

Nick the Greek Fountains at Roseville

Nick the Greek restaurant at Fountains at Roseville.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!