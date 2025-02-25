Folsom PD launches Domestic Violence Response Team

Aimed at enhancing support for victims

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom Police Department has introduced a new Violence Response Team to enhance support for domestic violence victims. The team includes an advocate who will respond to calls alongside officers, providing immediate on-site assistance and resources.

As part of the initiative, the department has also created a new “soft room” using funds provided by Phyllis’s Garden. The soft room provides a comfortable private space to help victims feel safe when sharing their experiences and receiving assistance. The goal is to provide critical support, encourage more victims to come forward, and connect victims with resources that promote long-term safety.

The new response team aims to strengthen victim support by offering case management, safety planning, and improved investigative outcomes. This program is a partnership between the Folsom Police Department and WEAVE, a nonprofit organization that provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. By working together, the organizations aim to improve victim safety, encourage reporting, and enhance investigations.

For more information about available resources, visit the Folsom Police Department webpage or call 916-461-6400.

