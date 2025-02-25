Subscribe
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
64 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Folsom City Hall
Folsom
1 min.Read

Folsom PD launches Domestic Violence Response Team

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Aimed at enhancing support for victims

Folsom, Calif.- The Folsom Police Department has introduced a new Violence Response Team to enhance support for domestic violence victims. The team includes an advocate who will respond to calls alongside officers, providing immediate on-site assistance and resources.

As part of the initiative, the department has also created a new “soft room” using funds provided by Phyllis’s Garden. The soft room provides a comfortable private space to help victims feel safe when sharing their experiences and receiving assistance. The goal is to provide critical support, encourage more victims to come forward, and connect victims with resources that promote long-term safety.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair

The new response team aims to strengthen victim support by offering case management, safety planning, and improved investigative outcomes. This program is a partnership between the Folsom Police Department and WEAVE, a nonprofit organization that provides services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. By working together, the organizations aim to improve victim safety, encourage reporting, and enhance investigations.

For more information about available resources, visit the Folsom Police Department webpage or call 916-461-6400.

- Advertisement -

2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

In Roseville starting June 26th!

Support local sports!

Trending

Natural Wellness

What your poop says about your health

Sacramento, Calif.- Let's talk about poop. Everyone's favorite topic of conversation. When you think about it, poop is like your fortune (which makes you the fortune cookie).
Local Business and Community

Body Heat Hot Pilates and Yoga in Rocklin

Bump up your fitness regimen with our signature classes of Hot Pilates, Yoga, Bootcamp, Cycling, and Barre in Rocklin, CA. Get fit today!
Local Business and Community

Backyard Unlimited in Rocklin

Our Rocklin backyard showroom features a collection of sheds and landscape structures. Stop by and start dreaming!
Local Business and Community

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin, Calif. Located on Lonetree Blvd.
Car Reviews

Ford Maverick makes a small truck – and it’s a good one

Roseville, Calif. - It's difficult being in the overwhelming shadow of a celebrated group of trucks. But that's the task facing the Ford Maverick, which was first introduced in June 2021.

Topics

Natural Wellness

What your poop says about your health

Sacramento, Calif.- Let's talk about poop. Everyone's favorite topic of conversation. When you think about it, poop is like your fortune (which makes you the fortune cookie).
Local Business and Community

Body Heat Hot Pilates and Yoga in Rocklin

Bump up your fitness regimen with our signature classes of Hot Pilates, Yoga, Bootcamp, Cycling, and Barre in Rocklin, CA. Get fit today!
Local Business and Community

Backyard Unlimited in Rocklin

Our Rocklin backyard showroom features a collection of sheds and landscape structures. Stop by and start dreaming!
Local Business and Community

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin

Hobby Lobby in Rocklin, Calif. Located on Lonetree Blvd.
Car Reviews

Ford Maverick makes a small truck – and it’s a good one

Roseville, Calif. - It's difficult being in the overwhelming shadow of a celebrated group of trucks. But that's the task facing the Ford Maverick, which was first introduced in June 2021.
California News Updates

June 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Summer weather has returned following solid winter and spring precipitation and the outlook at California's major reservoirs is positive. Below is a quick look
California News Updates

Where does Placer County rank? California Unemployment Rate by County 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County's unemployment has dropped in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept.
Auburn

Free history all summer! Placer County Museums Heritage Trail tour dates

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County Museums is excited to welcome everyone back to the Heritage Trail Museums Tour, celebrating its 16th anniversary this year.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!