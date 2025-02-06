Subscribe
Sunday, August 17, 2025
71.8 F
Roseville
Vista Ranch in Placer County
AuburnLincoln
2 min.Read

Placer County takes action to preserve Vista Ranch

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Board of Supervisors approve resolution authorizing the execution of a purchase and sale agreement

Auburn, Calif. – A 279-acre property of blue oak woodlands along the south shore of Camp Far West Reservoir and the Bear River north of Lincoln is a step closer to being added to the Placer County Conservation Program.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors took action today to approve a resolution authorizing the execution of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a conservation easement deed on the property, known as Vista Ranch.

“This project is a great example of partnerships in Placer County where a nonprofit organization and local government agencies are working together to combine resources and maximize benefits to conserve our precious open spaces and oak woodlands,” said District 2 Supervisor Shanti Landon.

The project involves Placer County, the nonprofit Placer Land Trust and the Placer Conservation Authority, a California Joint Powers Authority formed to implement the conservation and mitigation actions of the Placer County Conservation Program, including oak woodland mitigation in west Placer.

Conservation easement in perpetuity

Placer County will contribute $2.1 million in funding for a conservation easement on the property to protect the oak woodlands and other conservation values in perpetuity. Funding for the easement will come from the county’s Tree Preservation Fund collected from development project impacts on oaks and other tree species protected under the Woodland Conservation Ordinance.

The Placer Land Trust will own the property and contribute funding, staff time and resources toward meeting landowner obligations and conserving the land including grazing management, fuel load reduction and stewardship. The current landowner has agreed to a conservation-valued sale for less than appraised value.

PCCP Plan

If next approved by the PCA Board of Directors at its Feb. 6 meeting, the PCA will also be a grantee of the conservation easement and the property will be added to the PCCP’s Reserve System. The PCA will be responsible for developing a property-specific management plan in cooperation with PLT, as well as monitoring and reporting on the preserved conservation values using funds from the PCCP’s operations and maintenance and endowment funds.

The PCCP Plan Area covers approximately 260,000 acres of western Placer County. Within the PCCP plan area, 47,300 acres will be acquired and added to the PCCP Reserve System for conservation. Since the PCCP began implementation in 2021, approximately 4,318 acres have been added to the PCCP reserve system so far.

For more information on the Placer County Conservation Program, click here.

Map-Vista-RanchDownload

Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.
Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino's MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville
Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County's charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.

Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Car Reviews

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a very fine compact luxury SUV that - even with rising car prices - can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It's practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can't match for the price.
Roseville News

Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans' experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.

