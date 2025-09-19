Subscribe
Saturday, September 20, 2025
62.2 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
New Sheriff's location in Rocklin
AuburnRoseville NewsRocklin News
3 min.Read

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Expanding service with new sheriff’s station and county service center

Rocklin, Calif. – Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

Located at 5700 and 5750 West Oaks Boulevard, the new facilities will bring important services closer to residents in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln, Loomis, and surrounding areas.

New Sheriff’s Station

The building at 5750 West Oaks Boulevard will become home to the new West Placer Sheriff’s Station, enhancing patrol response times and providing walk-in availability for records requests, crime reporting and civil filings. The station will not include jail facilities or services related to registered sex offenders. Deputies will continue to process in-custody individuals at the South Placer and Auburn jails.

“As the population in West Placer continues to grow, it’s essential that our public safety infrastructure grows with it. The new West Placer Sheriff’s Station represents a proactive and thoughtful investment in the future of this community, ensuring we’re not simply responding to increased demand, but planning ahead to provide timely, effective service,” said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo. “This facility will enhance our presence in the region, strengthen partnerships and help us better serve the residents of West Placer with the safety and professionalism they deserve.”

Forensic Crime Lab

The sheriff’s station is slated to be operational starting September 20 with limited patrols. Public services will come online in the following months once improvements to the facility are further along.

The same facility will house the county’s first forensic crime lab, a major step toward faster, more efficient evidence processing. While still in the early-planning stage, the pilot crime lab will one day support investigations for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and neighboring city police departments. The initiative also aims to serve neighboring counties with the potential to generate revenue and position Placer County as a regional leader in forensic services.

“The addition of a modern crime lab in West Placer will be a game-changer for our criminal justice system. By bringing forensic services closer to where many of our cases originate, we will significantly improve efficiency, speed up investigations and ultimately deliver justice more swiftly for victims and the community,” said District Attorney Morgan Gire. “This demonstrates Placer County’s strong commitment to public safety and innovation in law enforcement.

County Service Center

The adjacent building at 5700 West Oaks Boulevard will serve as a county service center for West Placer residents. When the West Oaks County Center opens for service in mid-2026, residents will be able to obtain services from the Assessor’s Office and the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office – Revenue Services Division.

District 3 Supervisor Anthony DeMattei, who represents the Rocklin region, plans to maintain a district office at this location to better serve constituents.

“We are a county that wants to be closely connected to the communities we serve. I am looking forward to locating my district office in the West Oaks facility and want residents to know my office is always open,” said DeMattei. “We are pleased with the reception we have received so far and look forward to being a good neighbor that is both business-friendly and accommodating to residents.”

$1.2 million authorization

Improvements to both buildings are underway and expected to ramp up following the Board of Supervisors’ recent authorization to spend $1,183,000 to adapt the facilities to their new uses. This total amount includes $620,000 for technology and security improvements, $100,000 for facility safety and security systems that are specific to the West Placer Sheriff’s Station, $257,000 for planning and design of future modifications and $206,000 for staff labor, additional studies and surveys, and overhead costs.

These facilities are part of the county’s long-term strategy to meet growing service needs proactively and responsively. Over the next decade, an estimated 10,000 new homes are forecast to be built in West Placer.

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Topics

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody
Roseville News

Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Roseville News

Caliber Collision Donates $80K to Fight Hunger in the Foothills

Roseville, Calif. - Feeding the Foothills (FTF), the leading hunger-relief organization serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, received an $80,000 donation Wednesday from Caliber Collision in recognition of Hunger Action Month.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!