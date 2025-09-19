Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Expanding service with new sheriff’s station and county service center

Rocklin, Calif. – Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

Located at 5700 and 5750 West Oaks Boulevard, the new facilities will bring important services closer to residents in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln, Loomis, and surrounding areas.

New Sheriff’s Station

The building at 5750 West Oaks Boulevard will become home to the new West Placer Sheriff’s Station, enhancing patrol response times and providing walk-in availability for records requests, crime reporting and civil filings. The station will not include jail facilities or services related to registered sex offenders. Deputies will continue to process in-custody individuals at the South Placer and Auburn jails.

“As the population in West Placer continues to grow, it’s essential that our public safety infrastructure grows with it. The new West Placer Sheriff’s Station represents a proactive and thoughtful investment in the future of this community, ensuring we’re not simply responding to increased demand, but planning ahead to provide timely, effective service,” said Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo. “This facility will enhance our presence in the region, strengthen partnerships and help us better serve the residents of West Placer with the safety and professionalism they deserve.”

Forensic Crime Lab

The sheriff’s station is slated to be operational starting September 20 with limited patrols. Public services will come online in the following months once improvements to the facility are further along.

The same facility will house the county’s first forensic crime lab, a major step toward faster, more efficient evidence processing. While still in the early-planning stage, the pilot crime lab will one day support investigations for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and neighboring city police departments. The initiative also aims to serve neighboring counties with the potential to generate revenue and position Placer County as a regional leader in forensic services.

“The addition of a modern crime lab in West Placer will be a game-changer for our criminal justice system. By bringing forensic services closer to where many of our cases originate, we will significantly improve efficiency, speed up investigations and ultimately deliver justice more swiftly for victims and the community,” said District Attorney Morgan Gire. “This demonstrates Placer County’s strong commitment to public safety and innovation in law enforcement.

County Service Center

The adjacent building at 5700 West Oaks Boulevard will serve as a county service center for West Placer residents. When the West Oaks County Center opens for service in mid-2026, residents will be able to obtain services from the Assessor’s Office and the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office – Revenue Services Division.

District 3 Supervisor Anthony DeMattei, who represents the Rocklin region, plans to maintain a district office at this location to better serve constituents.

“We are a county that wants to be closely connected to the communities we serve. I am looking forward to locating my district office in the West Oaks facility and want residents to know my office is always open,” said DeMattei. “We are pleased with the reception we have received so far and look forward to being a good neighbor that is both business-friendly and accommodating to residents.”

$1.2 million authorization

Improvements to both buildings are underway and expected to ramp up following the Board of Supervisors’ recent authorization to spend $1,183,000 to adapt the facilities to their new uses. This total amount includes $620,000 for technology and security improvements, $100,000 for facility safety and security systems that are specific to the West Placer Sheriff’s Station, $257,000 for planning and design of future modifications and $206,000 for staff labor, additional studies and surveys, and overhead costs.

These facilities are part of the county’s long-term strategy to meet growing service needs proactively and responsively. Over the next decade, an estimated 10,000 new homes are forecast to be built in West Placer.

related