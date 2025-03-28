Subscribe
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Rocklin Civic Celebration at Johnson-Springview Park April 26

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Rocklin

FREE community showcase & fireworks

Rocklin, Calif.- Join the City of Rocklin on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Johnson-Springview Park for the Rocklin Civic Celebration, a family-friendly event that brings the community together for a fun and educational evening.

This event will showcase the work of city departments, offering interactive displays such as vehicles from the Police and Fire Departments and equipment from the Public Works Department. Residents can learn about upcoming projects, volunteer opportunities, and ways to get involved in the city.

Families can enjoy activities like bounce houses, face painting, and balloon artistry, while everyone will enjoy live performances, delicious food from local vendors, and a spectacular firework show starting after dusk.

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with your community and celebrate everything that makes Rocklin special.

Kid-friendly Activities:

Departments within City Hall will showcase vehicles from the Police and Fire Departments, equipment from the Public Works Department, and more at the various civic display booths.

VENDORS

Interested in showcasing your business or food truck at this event?!
Contact [email protected] to sign up and get more info!

Rocklin Civic Celebration

  • WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 2025
  • WHERE: Johnson-Springview Park   |   5460 5th Street Rocklin, CA
  • TIME: 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
  • COST: Free admission, open to all

Map & Directions

