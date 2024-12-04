Subscribe
Monday, September 22, 2025
Rocklin Santa Claus
Rocklin News
Less than 1 min.Read

Rocklin Firefighters assisting Santa Claus on neighborhood visits

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Rocklin

Rocklin Neighborhood Santa Visits

Rocklin, Calif.- Every December the Rocklin Firefighters are called upon to assist Santa Claus in visiting the neighborhoods of Rocklin. This tradition has been occurring in Rocklin since the 1970s and has continued to be a favorite event of families in the community.

Santa leaves the fire stations each night around 5:30pm. There is no set route for each night. This is part of the magic, so open those windows and listen for the sirens and music! Weather permitting.

Dates

  • Day 2 – 12/3
  • Day 3 – 12/4
  • Day 4 – 12/5
  • Day 5 – 12/9
  • Day 6 – 12/10
  • Day 7 – 12/12
  • Day 8 – 12/13

Follow Santa’s Route!

View the map to know Santa’s route at each area and day. Match the day with the schedule below.

While we make every attempt to visit all parts of the designated areas each scheduled night, days may change without notice due to unforeseen circumstances. Santa and helpers are made mostly of sugar; therefore, inclement weather might postpone tours. Santa cannot proceed into gated communities, private streets, small streets and courts with limited fire engine turnaround, and apartment complexes.

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

