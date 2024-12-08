2024 Range Rover delivers elegance

Excellent comfort and performance, and the smoothest ride

Roseville, Calif. – Considering its current status, it’s rather ironic the first-generation Land Rover Range Rover didn’t start out as luxury model.

Introduced in 1970 by British Leyland, the Range Rover lacked sophistication. Was it luxurious? Hardly. The first Range Rovers were truly basic, offering vinyl seats and plastic dashboards that were designed to be washed with a hose. There was no power steering, carpeting or air conditioning.

Luxurious

Obviously, the first models have little in common with the 2024 Range Rover, a large luxury SUV that comes with a staggering starting price of approximately $107,500 and can climb to roughly $234,100. Considering its luxurious nature, don’t even think about washing the interior with a garden hose!

The modern-day Range Rover possesses tons of technology, provides excellent comfort and performance, and delivers the smoothest ride one can imagine from such a big, hefty SUV. Both the exterior and interior of the Range Rover are classy. If one is looking for bling, head elsewhere. It makes a clean, bold statement with its elegance and substance.

Trim levels

Part of the fifth Range Rover generation that was introduced for 2022, the current model offers three trim levels (SE, Autobiography, First Edition). It’s available in two body style configuration – short wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (LWB). Five passengers are standard, but the LWB offers a third row that increases capacity to seven passengers.

What hasn’t changed after all these years is the Range Rover retains its off-road chops. Every model is equipped with all-wheel drive, two-speed transfer, two locking differentials, air suspension, terrain response system, and low-speed cruise control. It can travel through deep mud or snow and go over rocks.

There are two turbocharged engine choices. The standard one is a turbo 3.0-liter, V6 that combines with a 48-volt hybrid system to generate 395 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds and gets 19-25 mpg.

The optional engine is a turbo 4.4-liter, V8 that combines with a mild hybrid system to produce 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. Clocked at 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, it goes 2 seconds faster than the standard engine. The fuel economy is not as efficient – 16-22 mpg. Maximum towing capacity is 7,716 pounds.

While some auto experts find the Range Rover’s ride quality suspect – “ponderous handling and steering” – that wasn’t the case here. For such a large vehicle, the Range Rover delivers solid grip on challenging roads and cruises along effortlessly in freeway situations. We found it agile for a large SUV.

AT A GLANCE – 2024 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER

Performance: turbocharged 3.0-liter, V6, 395 horsepower; turbo 4.4-liter, V8, 626 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-25 mpg; 16-22 mpg

Price estimate: $107,500 to $234,100

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Safety & Interior

Standard driver safety features include rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control with lane-centering assist, driver-attention monitoring, traffic-sign recognition, park assist, surround-view camera system, front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, automatic high-beam headlights.

There’s plenty to admire regarding the Range Rover interior. Among the standard features are leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front and rear seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, navigation, wireless charging, Wi-Fi hot spot, multiple USB ports, Bluetooth, HD Radio, satellite radio, 14-speaker Meridian stereo, and panoramic sunroof.

What we don’t like is the 13.1-inch touchscreen handles too many functions. Something that should be simple like climate control is confusing and requires using multiple levels of the touchscreen. Too many things are buried in numerous menus. It’s also annoying the voice commands frequently don’t get recognized.

Seating is spacious even for taller folks in the SUV’s first two rows. But like many third rows, the Range Rover is far more suited for kids. Adding a third row reduces the cargo area to a tight 8.7 cubic feet, far less than its competitors. The space expands to 43.1 cubes with the second row down and 92.9 cubes with both rear rows folded.

If the price isn’t prohibitive, the 2024 Land Rover Range Rover is an upscale large luxury SUV worth a good look. It provides fantastic ride quality, good performance and a tasteful interior and exterior.

