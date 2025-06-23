Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
96.4 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
3 min.Read

Choose wisely when purchasing 2025 Land Rover Defender

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Built for rugged performance and refined comfort

Roseville, Calif. – Originally released in 1983, the Land Rover 110 was a large luxury SUV. Seven years later it was identified as the Defender and the brand lasted another 26 years before it was discontinued in 2016.

However, its vanishing act was brief. The Defender returned globally in 2020 as an eye-catching SUV that was offered in three distinct versions: Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair

We test drove the 2025 Defender 90 and Defender 130 models and will discuss them in detail below.

PRIMARY SIMILARITIES

  • The Defender 90 and 130 share numerous likenesses, starting with the rugged exterior styling, standard off-road capabilities, all-wheel drive, and numerous advanced features. They both have a standard turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and offer a number of other more powerful options.
  • Being a rugged SUV, off-road features will be paramount to many potential buyers. Despite their different body styles and sizes, both Defenders are equipped with Terrain Response systems, adjustable air suspension, and wading capabilities, giving the SUV the ability to travel over various challenging terrains.
  • The interior makeup of Defenders includes a rugged interior design that utilizes some premium materials. They also offer similar technology (standard 11.4-inch touchscreen) and connectivity features.
  • Shared driver safety features include emergency braking, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera, lane keep assist, rear traffic monitor, 360-degree parking aid, traffic recognition, driver condition monitor, adaptive cruise control, and perimeter alarm.

PRIMARY DIFFERENCES

  • The main disparity is the Defender 90 is a shorter midsize SUV that’s a two-door and less sophisticated. The 130 model is a large SUV that has three rows, seats up to eight passengers, and has a much larger cargo area.
  • If handling is your thing, the Defender 90 is the better of the two. Its size makes it much easier to maneuver in tight spaces and slip in and out of parking spots. The Defender 90 is also more agile off-road, providing stability on tight trails and technical terrain.
  • Seating is quite different thanks to the Defender 130’s longer wheelbase that provides more interior space and comfort, including third-row occupants.
  • The size of the Defender 90 makes it the more suitable every-day vehicle, while the size of the 130 gives it a decided edge as a family hauler.
Defender 90

The base engine in both models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds and the fuel economy is 17-20 mpg. Both Defenders are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the Defender can tow up to 8,200 pounds.

There are five engine choices overall, including the new Octa, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter, V8 that delivers 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It has a mind-boggling quick 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 LAND ROVER DEFENDER

  • Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 296 horsepower; there are five engine choices
  • Mileage estimate: 17-20 mpg
  • Price estimate: $56,900 to $152,100
  • Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; Corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

The Defender has a wide variety of interior options, which gives people the ability to pick their preferences. Wood-grained trim and leather seating are among the available options. Standard features in all Defenders are electronic adjustable steering column, heated leather steering wheel, large center console, and leather gearshift.

Seating in the Defender 130 is befitting of a luxury brand. Both front and second row are spacious for adults and taller passengers, while the third row is not just for kids. It has 15.3 cubic feet behind the third row that expands to 35.8 cubes with the second row down and stretches to 76.1 cubes with both rows folded to the floor.

The Defender 90 has only adequate leg room in the second row. It offers 15.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row and enlarges to 58.3 cubic feet when the seats are down.

When deciding between the 2025 Defender 90 and Defender 130, there are some defined differences, so be judicious in picking the right one. Regardless of the choice, the Defender is an appealing luxury SUV that offers considerable value.

- Advertisement -

THIS WEEKEND IN ROSEVILLE!

Placer County Fair
TICKETS HERE! - Placer County Fair

Carnival, Concerts, & Fun!

New Summer Menu!

Support local sports!

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:
Music

Six decades of madness: Ozzy Osbourne’s sonic legacy

Roseville, Calif.- Today, we're celebrating the musical legacy of Ozzy Osbourne. For those interested peering beyond his "Prince of Darkness" persona and bombastic entertainment stagecraft he built for his audience, you'll discover

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!