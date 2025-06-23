Choose wisely when purchasing 2025 Land Rover Defender

Built for rugged performance and refined comfort

Roseville, Calif. – Originally released in 1983, the Land Rover 110 was a large luxury SUV. Seven years later it was identified as the Defender and the brand lasted another 26 years before it was discontinued in 2016.

However, its vanishing act was brief. The Defender returned globally in 2020 as an eye-catching SUV that was offered in three distinct versions: Defender 90, Defender 110 and Defender 130.

We test drove the 2025 Defender 90 and Defender 130 models and will discuss them in detail below.

PRIMARY SIMILARITIES

The Defender 90 and 130 share numerous likenesses, starting with the rugged exterior styling, standard off-road capabilities, all-wheel drive, and numerous advanced features. They both have a standard turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and offer a number of other more powerful options.

Being a rugged SUV, off-road features will be paramount to many potential buyers. Despite their different body styles and sizes, both Defenders are equipped with Terrain Response systems, adjustable air suspension, and wading capabilities, giving the SUV the ability to travel over various challenging terrains.

The interior makeup of Defenders includes a rugged interior design that utilizes some premium materials. They also offer similar technology (standard 11.4-inch touchscreen) and connectivity features.

Shared driver safety features include emergency braking, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera, lane keep assist, rear traffic monitor, 360-degree parking aid, traffic recognition, driver condition monitor, adaptive cruise control, and perimeter alarm.

PRIMARY DIFFERENCES

The main disparity is the Defender 90 is a shorter midsize SUV that’s a two-door and less sophisticated. The 130 model is a large SUV that has three rows, seats up to eight passengers, and has a much larger cargo area.

If handling is your thing, the Defender 90 is the better of the two. Its size makes it much easier to maneuver in tight spaces and slip in and out of parking spots. The Defender 90 is also more agile off-road, providing stability on tight trails and technical terrain.

Seating is quite different thanks to the Defender 130’s longer wheelbase that provides more interior space and comfort, including third-row occupants.

The size of the Defender 90 makes it the more suitable every-day vehicle, while the size of the 130 gives it a decided edge as a family hauler.

The base engine in both models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds and the fuel economy is 17-20 mpg. Both Defenders are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. When properly equipped, the Defender can tow up to 8,200 pounds.

There are five engine choices overall, including the new Octa, a twin-turbo 4.4-liter, V8 that delivers 626 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. It has a mind-boggling quick 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 LAND ROVER DEFENDER

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 296 horsepower; there are five engine choices

Mileage estimate: 17-20 mpg

Price estimate: $56,900 to $152,100

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; Corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

The Defender has a wide variety of interior options, which gives people the ability to pick their preferences. Wood-grained trim and leather seating are among the available options. Standard features in all Defenders are electronic adjustable steering column, heated leather steering wheel, large center console, and leather gearshift.

Seating in the Defender 130 is befitting of a luxury brand. Both front and second row are spacious for adults and taller passengers, while the third row is not just for kids. It has 15.3 cubic feet behind the third row that expands to 35.8 cubes with the second row down and stretches to 76.1 cubes with both rows folded to the floor.

The Defender 90 has only adequate leg room in the second row. It offers 15.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row and enlarges to 58.3 cubic feet when the seats are down.

When deciding between the 2025 Defender 90 and Defender 130, there are some defined differences, so be judicious in picking the right one. Regardless of the choice, the Defender is an appealing luxury SUV that offers considerable value.

