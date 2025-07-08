Range Rover a powerful Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Smart. Sophisticated. Electrified.

Roseville, Calif.- It doesn’t take long to discover the 2025 Range Rover plug-in hybrid is a highly sophisticated SUV that typifies a luxury brand.

The Range Rover can display its rugged side when taken off-road, but it’s the every-day driving that had us totally impressed. Weighing a massive 5,940 pounds, the Range Rover feels rather effortless to drive and is far more maneuverable than other large SUVs.

Of course, one pays for the luxurious ride and the regal exterior appearance that will be the envy of the neighbors. The starting Range Rover PHEV price is nearly $120,000 and can climb much higher when extras are added.

Luxury SUV

The first-generation Range Rovers didn’t start out as luxury models. They were introduced in 1970 and the brand lasted for 16 years. Gradually, the Range Rover became far more refined than the original trailblazers. The modern full-size SUV morphed into a luxury vehicle that became a popular ride among the Hollywood crowd.

What hasn’t changed over the years is the SUV still retains its off-road chops. Every variant of the Range Rover comes equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that can decouple the front axle in certain situations. It also has a standard air suspension that increases ground clearance to 12 inches.

The Range Rover has a handsome exterior presence, featuring smooth flowing lines and subtle creases that one can barely detect. The exterior panels seem like they blend as one, the door handles unlock and extend a welcoming handle, and the liftgate comes up and down in relative silence. And the attractive interior has three rows of seating and can accommodate seven passengers.

Outstanding performance

The PHEV performance is outstanding and includes a 160-kW electric motor and a 31.8-kWh battery pack. Aided by the motor, the engine is a turbocharged 3.0-liter, V6 that generates 542 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Range Rover gallops along the roadway with a burst of speed when needed, going 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds. The large SUV gets only 21-22 mpg and 53 MPGe in electric mode. Maximum towing capacity is 7,715 pounds.

It provides a refined and comfortable ride, thanks in part to its 21-inch wheels that help provide a solid grip on challenging roads and cruising along effortlessly in freeway situations.

Standard driver safety features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, 3D surround camera system, emergency braking, driver condition monitor, and front and rear parking aid.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 RANGE ROVER PLUG-IN HYBRID

Performance: electric motor, turbocharged 3.0-liter, V6, 542 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-22 mpg; 53 MPGe

Price estimate: $119,900 to $151,700

Warranty: 4 years/50,000 miles; drivetrain: 4 years/50,000 miles; roadside assistance: 4 years/50,000; corrosion: 6 years/unlimited

Interior

There’s plenty to admire regarding the Range Rover interior. Standard features include panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, power-adjustable steering wheel that’s heated, outstanding audio system, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration with wireless connectivity.

What we weren’t so enamored with was the 13.1-inch touchscreen. While it looks great and has impressive graphics, it’s also confounding. Something that should be simple like climate control is confusing and requires using multiple levels of the touchscreen, a distraction for any driver.

Seating is spacious even for taller folks in the SUV’s first two rows. But like many third rows, the Range Rover is far more suited for kids. Adding a third row reduces the cargo area to a smallish 8.7 cubic feet. The space expands to 83.5 cubes with the second row folded to the floor.

If price isn’t an issue, the luxurious 2025 Range Rover plug-in hybrid is worth purchasing. The large SUV delivers a refined ride, great performance, and a stylish interior and exterior.

