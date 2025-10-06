Subscribe
Monday, October 6, 2025
3 min.Read

4Runner gets long overdue redesign

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Toyota’s Rugged SUV Gets Modern Upgrades

Roseville, Calif. – The question had been asked for years – when is Toyota going to redesign the outdated 4Runner?

Following a perplexing 14-year wait, the Japanese automaker finally decided it was time to give its midsize truck-based SUV a makeover, ushering in the sixth 4Runner generation. In our opinion, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is much improved over previous models and now can more effectively take on its competitors.

Known as a rugged truck with good off-road chops and below average as an around-town vehicle, the 4Runner has lots of competition, hence the need for upgrading. Among its chief competitors are the Ford Bronco, Honda Passport, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee.

interior view of the new 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Turbocharged

Toyota replaced the previous 4Runner V-6 engine with an improved turbocharged four-cylinder. Additional technology has been embraced, there’s an upgraded grille, bumper and hood, the ride has improved, some interior issues were addressed, and there’s a new hybrid version for 2025.

However, the 4Runner still delivers a rough ride; it will never be confused with a crossover SUV. The back seat remains tight and only two of its trim models come with three rows of seating. It also has a high sticker price, starting at roughly $41,300 and climbing to a high of $67,500.

9 trim levels

But give Toyota credit, the 4Runner has lots of diversity. It has nine trim levels – SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. That’s one of the primary reasons 4Runner sales exceeded 110,000 or more from 2016 to 2023.

There are now two engine choices – one that serves all models with the exception of the hybrid 4Runner. The SUV shares its platform with the Toyota Tacoma truck and has the same engine, a turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder that generates 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Rear-wheel drive is standard and a full-time four-wheel drive system is an option.

The 4Runner hybrid is a turbo 2.4-liter, four-cylinder that combines with an electric motor to produce 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds and gets 20-23 mpg. Both performance and fuel economy are just a little better in the hybrid.

It can be a workhorse with a maximum towing capacity of 6,000 pounds, a 1,000-pound improvement over the previous 4Runner.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 TOYOTA 4RUNNER

  • Performance: turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 278 horsepower; turbocharged hybrid, electric motor, 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 278 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 21-22 mpg; 20-23 mpg
  • Price estimate: $41,270 to $67,500
  • Warranty: 3 years/50,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5years/60,000 miles; Roadside Assistance: 2 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

If the goal is purchasing an SUV with a smooth ride, this ain’t your jam. The 4Runner delivers a bumpy ride and has limited finesse in tight spaces or cramped parking spots. Among the standard driver safety features are pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, lane keeping assist, dynamic cruise control, lane centering, and proactive driving assist.

Interior

The interior overhaul is a blessing for anyone who values technology. They will love the easily accessible new wireless smartphone charging pad. The 4Runner is also equipped with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and has multiple USB ports for charging and data transfer, including five ports in some models.

The standard 8.0-inch infotainment display is small, but the 14.0-inch display is an option. The 4Runner also has a digital key can that can lock, unlock, and start a vehicle with a smartphone. The smart key can be shared with others.

Depending on the amount of rows, the 4Runner can seat five to seven people. While the front seat is adequate for comfort, it lacks roominess. The second row seating hasn’t changed; it’s still a squeeze for any adult and so is the third row. The cargo area measures 48.4 cubic feet behind the rear seat and expands to 90.2 cubic feet with the second row folded to the floor.

Although improvements are numerous in the redesigned 2025 Toyota 4Runner, there’s still some glaring weaknesses that remain. However, the truck-based SUV matches up well against the competition.

Auburn

Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.
Auburn

Ballot Drop Box locations in Roseville and Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.
Auburn

By the Numbers: Placer County’s Voter Registration October 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process of moving to a more diverse region. In that time, Placer County has grown into a safer, better educated, and far more prosperous county than decades prior.
California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.

