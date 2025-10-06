Ballot Drop Box locations in Roseville and Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.

As per California law, vote-by-mail ballots for all active, eligible voters in Placer County have been mailed. Voters who do not receive their voting materials by Oct. 10 are encouraged to contact the Elections Office.

Voters can return their ballots by mail, by using one of 20 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county (drop boxes are open), or in person to any open vote center starting Oct. 25. Additionally, voting via vote-by-mail ballot is now available daily, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Due to this statewide special election, vote center and drop box locations have changed. Voters are highly encouraged to review their voting materials closely—especially the lists of locations and their days and hours of operation—and to consider casting their ballots early to avoid wait times.

Ballots returned by mail or drop box must be sealed in their return envelopes and signed on the back under the flap, next to the red X. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 4, and received by our office no later than Nov. 12. It is recommended voters mail their ballots early, especially if they are currently out of the county.

Ballots returned via drop box are retrieved by elections staff and brought back to the Elections Office for immediate processing. Drop box locations and hours of operation are listed below and can be found on the Placer County Elections website.

Placer County Drop Box Locations for November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election

Available 24/7 — Close 8 p.m. on Election Day

Auburn

Auburn City Clerk’s Office — 1225 Lincoln Way

Placer County Clerk-Recorder Office (Drive-up only) — 2954 Richardson Drive

Colfax Library — 10 W. Church St.

Foresthill Veterans Hall — 24601 Harrison St.

Granite Bay Library — 6475 Douglas Blvd.

Kings Beach Library — 301 Secline St.

Lincoln City Clerk’s Office — 600 6th St.

Loomis Town Clerk’s Office — 3665 Taylor Road

Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office (Drive-up only) — 3715 Atherton Road

Rocklin Library — 4890 Granite Drive

Sierra College Parking Garage (Drive-up only) — 5100 Sierra College Blvd.

The Ranch House at Whitney Ranch (Drive-up only) — 851 Old Ranch House Road

Downtown Library — 225 Taylor St.

Maidu Library — 1530 Maidu Drive

Martha Riley Community Library — 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Oriental Market — 203 Harding Blvd.

The Old Firehouse — 300 N. Lake Blvd.

Truckee Tahoe Airport — 10356 Truckee Airport Road

Available During Business Hours — May Close Before 8 p.m. on Election Day

Lincoln

Sun City Lincoln Hills, Orchard Creek Lodge — 965 Orchard Creek Lane

Mon–Sat: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun City Roseville, Timber Creek Lodge — 7050 Del Webb Blvd.

Mon–Sat: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sun: 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Elections Office in person or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) with any questions regarding the upcoming election. Elections staff are available to answer questions, assist with voter registrations, and issue replacement vote-by-mail ballots over the counter.

Additionally, voters can find information about vote center and drop box locations, their ballot status, election results, and more by visiting the Placer County Elections website.

