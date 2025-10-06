Subscribe
Monday, October 6, 2025
86.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
AuburnLoomisRocklin News
2 min.Read

Ballot Drop Box locations in Roseville and Placer County

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Updated for 2025 Special Election

AUBURN, Calif. — The Placer County Elections Office would like to remind voters that the voting period for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election has officially begun.

As per California law, vote-by-mail ballots for all active, eligible voters in Placer County have been mailed. Voters who do not receive their voting materials by Oct. 10 are encouraged to contact the Elections Office.

Voters can return their ballots by mail, by using one of 20 official ballot drop boxes located throughout the county (drop boxes are open), or in person to any open vote center starting Oct. 25. Additionally, voting via vote-by-mail ballot is now available daily, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Elections Office at 3715 Atherton Road in Rocklin.

Due to this statewide special election, vote center and drop box locations have changed. Voters are highly encouraged to review their voting materials closely—especially the lists of locations and their days and hours of operation—and to consider casting their ballots early to avoid wait times.

Ballots returned by mail or drop box must be sealed in their return envelopes and signed on the back under the flap, next to the red X. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 4, and received by our office no later than Nov. 12. It is recommended voters mail their ballots early, especially if they are currently out of the county.

Ballots returned via drop box are retrieved by elections staff and brought back to the Elections Office for immediate processing. Drop box locations and hours of operation are listed below and can be found on the Placer County Elections website.

Placer County Drop Box Locations for November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election

Available 24/7 — Close 8 p.m. on Election Day

  • Auburn
    Auburn City Clerk’s Office — 1225 Lincoln Way
    Placer County Clerk-Recorder Office (Drive-up only) — 2954 Richardson Drive
  • Colfax
    Colfax Library — 10 W. Church St.
  • Foresthill
    Foresthill Veterans Hall — 24601 Harrison St.
  • Granite Bay
    Granite Bay Library — 6475 Douglas Blvd.
  • Kings Beach
    Kings Beach Library — 301 Secline St.
  • Lincoln
    Lincoln City Clerk’s Office — 600 6th St.
  • Loomis
    Loomis Town Clerk’s Office — 3665 Taylor Road
  • Rocklin
    Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office (Drive-up only) — 3715 Atherton Road
    Rocklin Library — 4890 Granite Drive
    Sierra College Parking Garage (Drive-up only) — 5100 Sierra College Blvd.
    The Ranch House at Whitney Ranch (Drive-up only) — 851 Old Ranch House Road
  • Roseville
    Downtown Library — 225 Taylor St.
    Maidu Library — 1530 Maidu Drive
    Martha Riley Community Library — 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
    Oriental Market — 203 Harding Blvd.
  • Tahoe City
    The Old Firehouse — 300 N. Lake Blvd.
  • Truckee
    Truckee Tahoe Airport — 10356 Truckee Airport Road

Available During Business Hours — May Close Before 8 p.m. on Election Day

  • Lincoln
    Sun City Lincoln Hills, Orchard Creek Lodge — 965 Orchard Creek Lane
    Mon–Sat: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    Sun: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Roseville
    Sun City Roseville, Timber Creek Lodge — 7050 Del Webb Blvd.
    Mon–Sat: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    Sun: 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Elections Office in person or call 530-886-5650 (toll-free 1-800-824-8683) with any questions regarding the upcoming election. Elections staff are available to answer questions, assist with voter registrations, and issue replacement vote-by-mail ballots over the counter.

Additionally, voters can find information about vote center and drop box locations, their ballot status, election results, and more by visiting the Placer County Elections website.

Voter Fraud in Placer County dispelled. Propaganda manipulating voters

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Auburn

Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.
Local Business and Community

Sur La Table in Roseville

Come visit a local Sur La Table at 1198 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678. We offer the finest kitchenware and nationwide cooking classes.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens Dr.
Local Business and Community

Lids in Roseville

Lids is the place for hats - all teams, all styles, and all brands. Hats, shirts, jerseys and more from official leagues & brands.
Car Reviews

4Runner gets long overdue redesign

Following a perplexing 14-year wait, the Japanese automaker finally decided it was time to give its midsize truck-based SUV a makeover, ushering in the sixth 4Runner generation. In our opinion, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is much improved over previous models

Topics

Auburn

Roseville locations highlighted for Placer County medication take back October 25

As Placer County prepares to host another free medication take-back event on Oct. 25, local agencies continue to encourage residents to take advantage of permanent drop boxes and mail-in options that offer a safe, free way to dispose of medication year-round.
Local Business and Community

Sur La Table in Roseville

Come visit a local Sur La Table at 1198 Roseville Parkway, Roseville, CA 95678. We offer the finest kitchenware and nationwide cooking classes.
Local Business and Community

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens

Roseville Post Office on Sierra Gardens Dr.
Local Business and Community

Lids in Roseville

Lids is the place for hats - all teams, all styles, and all brands. Hats, shirts, jerseys and more from official leagues & brands.
Car Reviews

4Runner gets long overdue redesign

Following a perplexing 14-year wait, the Japanese automaker finally decided it was time to give its midsize truck-based SUV a makeover, ushering in the sixth 4Runner generation. In our opinion, the 2025 Toyota 4Runner is much improved over previous models
Auburn

By the Numbers: Placer County’s Voter Registration October 2025

Roseville, Calif. - Placer County, long a bastion of conservatism in California continues to change. In the process of moving to a more diverse region. In that time, Placer County has grown into a safer, better educated, and far more prosperous county than decades prior.
California News Updates

October 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn has arrived and brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season.
Roseville News

Decades of Dedication: Karen and Colin Grahl Named Outstanding Changemakers

Roseville, Calif. - Placer SPCA is proud to announce that longtime supporters and community leaders, Colin Grahl and Karen Hauber Grahl, were recognized as 2025 Outstanding Changemakers at this year's National Philanthropy Day celebration.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!